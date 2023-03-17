Ben Barrett has two HRs, FSU has season-highs in runs, hits in game 1 rout
Florida State didn’t need any pitching luck. A 22-hit outburst and a 10-run inning were more than enough for the Seminoles on St. Patrick’s Day.
Ben Barrett went 5 for 5 with a grand slam and a solo home run, James Tibbs went 3 for 4 with four RBI and the Seminoles hammered BC pitching for a season-high in hits and a season-high in runs scored in a 19-8 win on Friday afternoon. A freshman, Barrett is the first FSU player with six RBI since 2019 and he had the Seminoles’ first grand slam of 2023.
The Seminoles (12-6, 3-1 ACC) halted a three-game losing streak and put themselves in position to win a second ACC series to begin the league schedule.
FSU broke open a 6-6 game with a 10-run sixth inning in which the Seminoles batted around without BC recording an out. Jordan Carrion had a two-run single, Tibbs had an RBI single, Jaime Ferrer had an infield single, Barrett hit a grand slam and Titan Kamaka had a two-run homer as part of an impressive inning in which 15 hitters came to the plate.
"I have never seen, to my knowledge, 10 runs scored without an out," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "Not in this era with the bat. It may have happened somewhere, sometime with the older bat and what not."
Every batter for FSU had a hit, RBI and scored a run. The Seminoles bounced back in a big, big way following a difficult two-game sweep at UCF.
"In all my years of doing this, that's a game I'll remember because of how the last three have gone, and how the trip to UCF went," Jarrett said. "... I'll remember this one for a long time because the last few have been tough. We've got guys banged up. And it's not easy right now. That was a good ballgame."
It was the eighth game this year where FSU scored 10 or more runs but also the first since a March 7 rout of Bethune-Cookman. For an FSU team that had been reeling, and needed a dominating win, this was a big one to start a critical three-game series.
BC came into the day with the No. 1 RPI in the nation after taking a road series at No. 17 Virginia Tech and knocking off No. 2 Tennessee in a midweek game. The Eagles dropped to (12-3, 2-2).
This was also the most runs scored in a game since FSU put up 24 against Niagara in Feb. 2020. And this was FSU’s first 10-run inning since 2017 at N.C. State.
FSU's 22 hits are the most in an ACC game since a win over Maryland in 2007. FSU’s 19 runs are its most in an ACC game since beating Virginia Tech 19-9 in 2015.
Freshmen like Barrett, Kamaka and Lance Trippel helped lead the charge, too. Trippel and sophomore Treyton Rank had three hits.
Barrett is the first FSU true freshman since Tyler Holt (in 2008) to record five hits in a game. Holt was BC's third base coach on Friday.
"It was funny because my BP was not very good," Barrett said. "I guess just weird stuff happens like that sometimes. So I went to the cage before the game and hit a little bit more. At UCF, I felt really good in BP and struck out. It's funny how that works sometimes."
Whittaker puts out fire again
Jackson Baumeister worked a 1-2-3 first inning but ran into trouble in the third, giving up four runs. He only worked three innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits with two walks and a wild pitch. Baumeister did have five strikeouts.
"Baumeister, best inning I've seen him throw, the first inning," Jarrett said. "He sequenced quality pitches, which is what we're trying to do."
But it was Conner Whittaker (3-0) to the rescue again as the right-hander threw four innings, giving up one earned run on five hits. He tossed 60 pitches (39 strikes) but is also likely done for the weekend.
"We went with Whittaker and that was not really what I felt I wanted to do, I thought it was what I needed to do," Jarrett said. "Baumeister is going to get over this, he's going to get over the hump. He's going to become an elite pitcher. He's an elite arm right now. Whittaker settled it."
De Sedas makes first start at 3B, injury updates
Nander de Sedas started at third base in place of Cam Smith. Playing at the hot corner for the first time in his FSU career, de Sedas fielded the position well in charging balls and finished the game with a 5-3 double play. The Seminoles did not commit an error.
Jarrett said Smith will be out "a little while" after tweaking his back while weightlifting.
He also said McGwire Holbrook is progressing well from a hamstring injury, while DeAmez Ross is faring well as a hitter in the cages but isn't close enough as far as gripping and throwing the ball with his finger injury.
Up next
FSU will play host to Boston College on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ACC Network).
The FSU-BC game on Sunday has been moved up to 11 a.m. (ACC Network Extra).
