Florida State didn’t need any pitching luck. A 22-hit outburst and a 10-run inning were more than enough for the Seminoles on St. Patrick’s Day.

Ben Barrett went 5 for 5 with a grand slam and a solo home run, James Tibbs went 3 for 4 with four RBI and the Seminoles hammered BC pitching for a season-high in hits and a season-high in runs scored in a 19-8 win on Friday afternoon. A freshman, Barrett is the first FSU player with six RBI since 2019 and he had the Seminoles’ first grand slam of 2023.

The Seminoles (12-6, 3-1 ACC) halted a three-game losing streak and put themselves in position to win a second ACC series to begin the league schedule.

FSU broke open a 6-6 game with a 10-run sixth inning in which the Seminoles batted around without BC recording an out. Jordan Carrion had a two-run single, Tibbs had an RBI single, Jaime Ferrer had an infield single, Barrett hit a grand slam and Titan Kamaka had a two-run homer as part of an impressive inning in which 15 hitters came to the plate.

"I have never seen, to my knowledge, 10 runs scored without an out," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "Not in this era with the bat. It may have happened somewhere, sometime with the older bat and what not."

Every batter for FSU had a hit, RBI and scored a run. The Seminoles bounced back in a big, big way following a difficult two-game sweep at UCF.

"In all my years of doing this, that's a game I'll remember because of how the last three have gone, and how the trip to UCF went," Jarrett said. "... I'll remember this one for a long time because the last few have been tough. We've got guys banged up. And it's not easy right now. That was a good ballgame."

It was the eighth game this year where FSU scored 10 or more runs but also the first since a March 7 rout of Bethune-Cookman. For an FSU team that had been reeling, and needed a dominating win, this was a big one to start a critical three-game series.

BC came into the day with the No. 1 RPI in the nation after taking a road series at No. 17 Virginia Tech and knocking off No. 2 Tennessee in a midweek game. The Eagles dropped to (12-3, 2-2).

This was also the most runs scored in a game since FSU put up 24 against Niagara in Feb. 2020. And this was FSU’s first 10-run inning since 2017 at N.C. State.

FSU's 22 hits are the most in an ACC game since a win over Maryland in 2007. FSU’s 19 runs are its most in an ACC game since beating Virginia Tech 19-9 in 2015.

Freshmen like Barrett, Kamaka and Lance Trippel helped lead the charge, too. Trippel and sophomore Treyton Rank had three hits.

Barrett is the first FSU true freshman since Tyler Holt (in 2008) to record five hits in a game. Holt was BC's third base coach on Friday.

"It was funny because my BP was not very good," Barrett said. "I guess just weird stuff happens like that sometimes. So I went to the cage before the game and hit a little bit more. At UCF, I felt really good in BP and struck out. It's funny how that works sometimes."