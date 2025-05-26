Seminole Sidelines: FSU baseball is No. 9 seed, early thoughts on regional

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante give their first thoughts on FSU baseball earning the No. 9 national seed. The Seminoles will host Mississippi State, Northeastern and Bethune-Cookman in a regional that begins on Friday.

Curt discusses what Link Jarrett, Drew Faurot and Gage Harrelson said after Monday's gathering at Bowden's to watch the selection show. We also reflect on our first impressions of the three teams that are coming to Tallahassee.

Last, we wrap up by discussing the ACC picking up nine teams (Miami is in, Virginia and Notre Dame are out).

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

Sign up for free, daily emails on FSU athletics from the Osceola