Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting heats up with late June commitments

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle break down a flurry of activity with commitments on Sunday (quarterback Jaden O'Neal and offensive lineman James Francis) as well as on Monday (receiver Devin Carter and tight end Xavier Tiller).

Patrick and Nick discuss all four of FSU's commitments as well as offer updates on Amari Thomas and other prospects who wrapped up their official visits on Sunday.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

Sign up for free, daily emails on FSU athletics from the Osceola