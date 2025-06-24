FSU flips legacy athlete Jay Timmons away from Indiana

The relationship between Florida State and three-star DB Jay Timmons is long-standing, but his recruitment by the Seminoles is very new.

Timmons was offered by Florida State during the elite camp on June 1 and, while he remained committed to Indiana, Timmons admitted that with his family's legacy at Florida State, things may change.

Timmons quickly returned for an official visit on June 20, where he ultimately decided that he was going to flip to Florida State. Timmons had been committed to Indiana since April, where he committed to the Hoosiers on an official visit.

A three-star prospect and the son of former FSU linebacker Lawrence Timmons, Jay is a three-star prospect and is considered the No. 52 corner prospect in the country.

With Timmons' commitment, Florida State now has 19 commitments in Mike Norvell's 2026 class. The class is now ranked as the No. 10 class by Rivals.

Timmons joins a defensive backfield with Tedarius Hughes, Darryl 'Tre' Bell and Sean Johnson.

