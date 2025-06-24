Advertisement
Published Jun 24, 2025
Osceola Video: FSU's newcomer interviews on Tuesday
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Twitter
@bobferrante

Florida State held its first group of newcomer interviews on Tuesday afternoon.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement