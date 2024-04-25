As the stretch run of Florida State baseball's regular season nears, Link Jarrett admits he wishes his pitching staff was a bit more healthy.

The 10th-ranked Seminoles (32-8, 11-7 in ACC) will again be without weekend starters Cam Leiter and Conner Whittaker for this weekend's road series at No. 6 Duke (29-12, 13-8).

"It is what it is. We're going to go lock horns," Jarrett said.

However, he did share a bit of good news Thursday. The FSU bullpen will be getting a boost for this weekend series against the Blue Devils as sophomore righty Ben Barrett is expected to be available for about 30 pitches out of the bullpen after being sidelined since March 2.

"Ben Barrett should be back a little bit," Jarrett said. "Now we have to be smart about how we use him. The guy hadn't been on the mound in a little while and we were conservative with the build up and the pens and the live stuff. It seems like it's time for him to give it a whirl so that helps."

Barrett, who was a two-way player last season as a freshman, entered his sophomore season working only as a pitcher. He was viewed as one of FSU's highest-leverage relievers entering the season and allowed just two runs over 9.2 innings (1.86 ERA) in his first three appearances early this season before he was sidelined.

The FSU bullpen could really use a reliable arm like Barrett considering it will remain depleted this weekend with everyone having to take on larger roles due to the absences of Leiter and Whittaker. FSU's depleted bullpen allowed 11 earned runs and issued 10 walks over 10.1 innings across three games in last weekend's series loss at No. 12 Wake Forest.

"We've just had to dig into that a little bit more often because when you lose 12 to 15 innings out of your rotation, that has to be filled and there's no Triple-A team to call up talented younger guys," Jarrett said. "You have what you have and you hope they can adapt to more usage or a different role."

While Jarrett is still not sharing any real details about where Leiter or Whittaker are in their recoveries, he says both continue to progress towards returns at some point this season.

He said Thursday that Whittaker is "moving along" and that there was some recent "good news with Leiter."

"The good news is everybody is trending back. Whittaker, Leiter, Barrett is ahead of them right now. We've gotten some good news," Jarrett said. "(Carson) Dorsey answered for us last week. I think he's settled into that starting role, which is probably what he's more accustomed to."