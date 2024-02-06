Florida State snapped a two-game slide in part as a result of production from two unlikely bench players.

Taylor Bowen matched a season best with nine points and added three rebounds and three steals while Josh Nickelberry added seven points in FSU’s 63-62 win at Boston College on Tuesday night.

Cameron Corhen had a steal on BC’s final possession, which began with an inbounds pass with five seconds left. The defensive play was one of 14 steals and sealed up a tense final few minutes as FSU snapped a two-game skid.

Jamir Watkins scored 10 points on 5 of 10 shooting, pulled down six rebounds, blocked three shots and added three steals. Watkins surpassed the 100-steal mark for his career.

Corhen had eight points and four rebounds as FSU improved to 13-9, 7-4 ACC.

With Chandler Jackson again benched by coach’s decision, Nickelberry earned more playing time. The LaSalle transfer played 16 minutes for a second straight game and shot 3 of 7 from the floor.

Bowen shot 3 of 3 from the floor while adding two assists and a block. The freshman also contributed a season-high 16 valuable minutes with high energy.

The contributions were necessary on a night when Primo Spears struggled, shooting 0 for 6 from the floor. Jalen Warley, who scored 23 points at Louisville, didn’t have a first-half point and finished with six points and six rebounds.

Darin Green Jr. had eight points but made just 2 of 7 shots from 3-point range. FSU shot only 5 of 19 from the perimeter.

FSU shot 28 of 64 (43.8 percent) from the floor and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Quinten Post scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for BC (13-9, 4-7). Post and BC outrebounded FSU 40-32.