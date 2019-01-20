Florida State's 2019 signing class won't be finalized until Feb. 6 at the earliest, but recent developments have it looking more and more likely that the Seminoles will have one of the most impressive defensive back classes in the country -- and one of the deepest and highest-rated groups in school history.

FSU wrapped up the early signing period with seven DB commitments, but only three of those prospects announced their signings at that time, which led to questions about the status of highly ranked commitments Akeem Dent, Brendan Gant, Nick Cross and Travis Jay.

As it turns out, there was little to worry about.

Dent, a five-star cornerback, announced in early January that he actually did sign early, and he has already enrolled at FSU. Then this past Friday, four-star cornerback Travis Jay announced that he is shutting down his recruitment and is no longer considering any other schools.

Gant, a four-star safety, has repeatedly said that he is 100 percent committed to the 'Noles and will be signing on Feb. 6. That leaves Cross as the only question mark. Our sources close to the FSU coaching staff believe Cross will stick with his commitment, but he is taking a visit to Penn State on Feb. 1, so we'll all have to wait and see if that changes things.

If Cross signs with the 'Noles, they'll end up with seven DBs in this class -- one 5-star, five 4-stars and one 3-star. That will be Florida State's most impressive DB class of the Rivals era and one of the best in FSU history.

Shortly after Jay's big announcement on Friday, Warchant.com caught up with the talented cornerback to discuss his decision, the overall DB class and more.