Florida State endured a tumultuous week that saw Willie Taggart fired, defensive captain Marvin Wilson undergo season ending surgery and an early deficit on the road vs. ACC opponent Boston College. Despite these challenges, FSU was able to find a way to earn a hard-fought 38-31 win. Afterwards several players discussed the mindset that allowed them to prevail.

