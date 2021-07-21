Blockbuster addition! Jeff Cameron joins Warchant staff

Cameron will continue to host his popular afternoon sports talk show, which will be broadcast on a variety of platforms including terrestrial radio in Tallahassee, and he will also take part in additional programming on Warchant.com.

Cameron, who has been the dominant voice in Tallahassee sports talk radio since his start in the late 1990s, announced Wednesday afternoon he is leaving ESPN-Tallahassee after nine years and has signed on as a full-time staff member at Warchant.com.

The Jeff Cameron Show has a new home. And it's right here at Warchant.com.

"I'm so incredibly excited that Jeff Cameron is joining the team," said Gene Williams, founder and administrator of Warchant.com. "Being one of the iconic voices in Florida State sports, he completes the ultimate dream team at Warchant.com. With his passion for FSU, great sense of humor and two decades of experience covering the Seminoles, his addition to the team is a tremendous boon for our subscribers."

Cameron's decision comes less than a week after his longtime producer, Tom Lang, announced he was joining the Warchant staff as director of original content.

"It's an added bonus that we are able to reunite Jeff and Tom so they can resume the super popular, 'Jeff Cameron Show,' both on Tallahassee radio and on Warchant's YouTube channel," Williams said. "And don't forget about, 'Seminole Headlines!'"

Seminole Headlines, a popular weekly show featuring Cameron, Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel and senior writer Corey Clark, also will now be featured on all Warchant platforms.

Both shows are expected to air in the Tallahassee market on Real Talk 93.3-FM.



"First of all, I feel a strong sense of gratitude," Cameron said in announcing the move. "In my 20-plus years of covering Florida State athletics and sports at large, I’ve never taken it for granted. It’s a dream come true. I’m thankful to Gene Williams, with whom I’ve had both a professional and personal friendship the entire time. To have the opportunity to continue, 'The Jeff Cameron Show,' with my dear friend and producer extraordinaire, Tom Lang, while also expanding our FSU coverage through multi-media platforms is immensely gratifying.

"Also, it seems only natural that at long last, Seminole Headlines will be housed where it belongs, on Warchant.com."

Cameron started his broadcasting career as a morning sports talk host with Clear Channel in Tallahassee in 1998 before later moving to afternoons. He remained there for more than a decade, building a large and loyal following before being lured away by ESPN-Tallahassee in 2012.

Over the last decade, Cameron has continued to establish himself as the preeminent sports talk personality in the FSU market, while also handling multiple hosting roles with Sirius XM since 2016.

Warchant, which is one of the largest sites in the Rivals network, traces its roots back to fsunoles.com, which Williams founded in 1996.

"Everybody at Warchant.com works extremely hard to provide subscribers and Seminole fans everywhere with the most insightful, thorough and entertaining coverage possible," Cameron said. "I promise to do the same. I call these guys dear friends, true, but I also admire their unique talents and professionalism.

"I’m energized and very much looking forward to starting in August, and I relish the chance to join forces with Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Tom Lang, Aslan Hajivandi, Michael Langston, and Austin Cox."

