Bowden memorial service focuses on, 'Faith, family and football'

The service lasted for nearly two-and-a-half hours. And because it was a memorial honoring the late Bobby Bowden, it focused on three things: Faith, family and football. In that order. Thousands of well-wishers, including Jimbo Fisher, Dabo Swinney and dozens of former players and coaches, were in the stands at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday to pay tribute to the life of the Florida State legend. Most of the service centered around Bowden's unyielding faith and featured remembrances from former players Charlie Ward, Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn and former assistant coaches Mark Richt and Mickey Andrews.

Former FSU All-American Bobby Butler, who is a pastor in the Atlanta area, served as the officiant. "Coach Bowden means so much to so many of us for so many reasons," Butler said. "When I met him for the first time, I couldn't put my finger on what was it that drew me to him. ... I fell in love with this guy. What was it? I couldn't put my finger on it until many years later, but he reminded me so much of my father." Ward, whose daughter, Hope, started the service with a violin performance of "My Way" by Frank Sinatra, talked about how Bowden stuck by him even as he threw eight interceptions in his first two starts in 1992. "I'm grateful he allowed me to fail and let me come back to redeem myself," the 1993 Heisman Trophy winner said. "He reminded me in that Clemson game that we were wearing white, not orange." Ward finished off by saying: "Coach Bowden, thanks for all the memories you and I shared while you were leaving. I love you, and I'll see you one day in Heaven." Brooks took the podium next. He was actually filling in for Deion Sanders, who couldn't make the ceremony on Saturday but plans to be with the family in Alabama on Sunday for the final memorial. The NFL Hall-of-Fame linebacker remembered a moment from his freshman year when Bowden called him into his office. Brooks said he couldn't imagine what the head coach would be upset about, but he was nervous nonetheless as he walked in. Bowden sat him down and told him how disappointed he was in him, and that he had so much potential and was letting himself down. Brooks was confused. Then Bowden pulled out the star player's transcript from his first semester at FSU and circled the "C" he got in biology. "Derrick, you've never made a C in your life -- elementary school to high school," Bowden said. "And you get here for four months, and you've already made a C?"

What Brooks didn't know was that his mother was on the speaker phone, and when she heard Brooks had made a C, she was not happy. And she let him hear it right there on the phone. With some rather salty language. After Bowden hung up, he looked at Brooks and said, 'Dadgummit, I don't want (your mom) coming down here to whoop your butt and my butt at the same time. You better figure this out!' "But from that moment there, it just made me fall in love with him because he made a commitment to my parents." Brooks was the first speaker, but certainly not the last, to explain how, "faith, family and football," were the guiding principles of Bowden's life. Dunn also talked about how much Bowden cared about him off the field, not just on it. It was a recurring theme throughout the 150-minute service. Bowden wanted his players to be great football players, sure, but he wanted them to be even better men. That was a priority. "Coach was the kind of man who uses faith and wisdom to shape boys into men," Dunn said. "What's special about Coach Bowden, he's always looking out for his players. ... I wouldn't be here today without Coach, and I'm thankful for the role he played in my life. And I'm sure many others would say the same. "Dadgummit, rest in peace, Coach."



The two most emotional speakers of the service were the two men who coached for him. Richt talked about being saved in Bowden's office in 1986, just two days after offensive lineman Pablo Lopez was tragically shot and killed. Like the players, Richt detailed how Bowden cared more about what kind of man, husband and father you were than how many wins you helped him attain. "Some coaches motivate by fear, motivate by intimidation, and you can get results that way," Richt said. "But Coach didn't motivate that way. He motivated with compassion. ... We wanted to win for him as much as we wanted to win for us, because we loved him so much." Andrews had to choke back tears a couple of times when talking about his longtime head coach. "I was really blessed in my life, my coaching profession and my other parts of my life," Andrews said. "I didn't get to finish it with Diane (his late wife), and I'm going to tell you, when Coach walked into those pearly gates, Diane was right there giving him the chop." Throughout Andrews' speech, he remembered what kind of leader Bowden was for the 26 years he coached with him. "Coach (Bear) Bryant taught me how to win; Coach Bowden taught me how to care," Andrews said. "And I needed that. ... I found out you could still coach tough, still demand great effort, if the players trusted you. ... "Coach was our leader, he was our buddy, and now he's our Saint."

Three of Bowden's children also spoke at the memorial -- daughter Ginger and sons Tommy and Terry. Ginger read a letter that Bobby wrote to his future wife, Ann, in March of 1949 -- three weeks before they were married. Tommy and Terry spoke about how their dad's faith shaped their lives and the lives of their families. Then, when the speeches and prayers were concluded, and after the FAMU gospel choir sang one last song, the Florida State Marching Chiefs came into the Civic Center and played the fight song and the "war chant." The entire crowd, including Ann and the Bowden family, chopped one last time for the man who built the Florida State football program into a national power.