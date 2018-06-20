Ticker
Breaking down FSU's 2019 Offensive Hot Board (as of 6/20)

Michael Langston • Warchant.com
Recruiting Analyst

IMG Academy's Evan Neal is one of the Seminoles' top offensive line targets, but the Seminoles likely will have to wrestle him away from Miami.
Brandon Brown

With Florida State's June camps already in the books and a huge July recruiting event looming, it's time to break down where things stand for the Seminoles' 2019 class. And at Warchant.com, that can mean only one thing -- the unveiling of new Hot Boards for offense and defense.

In this Hot Board for Offense, we'll examine FSU's needs at each position, which prospects are already on board, and which targets could fill out the rest of the class -- along with which schools will provide the toughest competition.

And once you've looked this over, don't forget to visit this thread on the Premium Recruiting Board, where our Michael Langston has provided his follow-up comments on each individual prospect.

QUARTERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)

Outlook for QB Sam Howell
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Commitment

None

Howell is locked in with FSU and has been one of the Seminoles' bell cows for the 2019 class.

Walt Bell
Outlook for QB Michael Johnson Jr.
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

PSU, Miami, LSU

Johnson is back in the mix with FSU and has a solid connection with Taggart.

Willie Taggart
Outlook on QB David Baldwin
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

LSU, Mia, Aub, Wash

Baldwin is expected to visit FSU again in July per a source close to the talented QB.

Willie Taggart,

Raymond Woodie
Outlook on QB Peter Parrish
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

Miss St, GT, UK, Mizz

This one really comes down to the offer. If Parrish gets an offer, there's a good chance he's in this class.

Walt Bell
Outlook for QB Lance Legendre
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

KU, Tenn, Ok St.

Despite being committed to KU, we are told Legendre is an option to watch for FSU.

Willie Taggart

RUNNING BACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE ONE)

{{ article.author_name }}