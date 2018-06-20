Breaking down FSU's 2019 Offensive Hot Board (as of 6/20)
With Florida State's June camps already in the books and a huge July recruiting event looming, it's time to break down where things stand for the Seminoles' 2019 class. And at Warchant.com, that can mean only one thing -- the unveiling of new Hot Boards for offense and defense.
In this Hot Board for Offense, we'll examine FSU's needs at each position, which prospects are already on board, and which targets could fill out the rest of the class -- along with which schools will provide the toughest competition.
QUARTERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
None
|
Howell is locked in with FSU and has been one of the Seminoles' bell cows for the 2019 class.
|
Walt Bell
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
PSU, Miami, LSU
|
Johnson is back in the mix with FSU and has a solid connection with Taggart.
|
Willie Taggart
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
LSU, Mia, Aub, Wash
|
Baldwin is expected to visit FSU again in July per a source close to the talented QB.
|
Willie Taggart,
Raymond Woodie
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Miss St, GT, UK, Mizz
|
This one really comes down to the offer. If Parrish gets an offer, there's a good chance he's in this class.
|
Walt Bell
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
KU, Tenn, Ok St.
|
Despite being committed to KU, we are told Legendre is an option to watch for FSU.
|
Willie Taggart
RUNNING BACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE ONE)
