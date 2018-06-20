With Florida State's June camps already in the books and a huge July recruiting event looming, it's time to break down where things stand for the Seminoles' 2019 class. And at Warchant.com, that can mean only one thing -- the unveiling of new Hot Boards for offense and defense.

In this Hot Board for Offense, we'll examine FSU's needs at each position, which prospects are already on board, and which targets could fill out the rest of the class -- along with which schools will provide the toughest competition.

