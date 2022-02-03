Breaking down FSU's 2023 Hot Board: Wide receiver and tight end
With the 2022 recruiting class all wrapped up, Florida State's football coaches are full speed ahead when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2023.
FSU has hosted a slew of 2023 visitors on campus in recent weeks, and the Seminoles' coaches have been hitting the road as well. With that in mind, it's time to start breaking down FSU's early Hot Board for that class.
Up first is the offense, and we're continuing with the wide receivers and tight ends. First up was the quarterbacks and running backs.
We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.
WIDE RECEIVERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
None
|
Very firm in his pledge to FSU
|
Ron Dugans
The Skinny on FSU & Jacobs (Commitment)
Jacobs, who grew up an FSU fan, committed to the 'Noles last year and has been very active in talking up the Seminoles to other recruits. He visited FSU again for the Jan. 22 weekend and had rave reviews about the 'Noles as usual. Very explosive slot receiver. To our knowledge, he hasn't show any interest in visiting other schools.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Mia, S. Cal, OU, Fla, Aub
|
FSU-Canes battle. 'Noles high on his list.
|
Ron Dugans,
Mike Norvell
The Skinny on FSU & Brown
This is probably the top target for FSU that is a realistic option right now. Brown is a gamebreaker in every way, both in the slot and as a wideout. He is really high on FSU and even indicated after the season that the 'Noles stood out the most. Now, Miami will make it a challenge for FSU with Mario Cristobal there. However, the good news for FSU is that Jalen has a really strong connection with QB commit Chris Parson. as the two families go way back. So that's a positive in this recruitment for sure. Southern Cal likely plays a factor in this recruitment as well.
I personally still lean to FSU, although I do consider Miami heavily in the picture for Brown. I expect him to be at the FSU spring game, and I also expect him to take an additional visit to FSU before the spring game.
