Less than three years after signing with Florida State, defensive end Brian Burns gambled on himself by jumping early into the NFL Draft.

On Thursday night in Nashville, that risk paid off in a big way.

Burns, who will go down as one of the all-time sack leaders in FSU history despite only playing three seasons, was selected with the 16th pick of the first round by the Carolina Panthers.

When Burns made the decision to turn pro in December, he was not considered to be a slam-dunk first-round pick. There were concerns about his size and whether he could be an every-down defensive end at the next level.



But once Burns showed up at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis weighing 249 pounds -- 20 more than he carried at FSU -- and still ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds, his draft stock soared.

There were no questions about Burns' productivity in college. In three seasons, he racked up 24 sacks and 39.5 tackles for loss. His sack total ranks No. 5 in school history, while he also checks in at No. 8 in tackles for loss.

With Thursday's selection, Burns became the 45th Seminoles to be selected in the NFL's first round and the ninth defensive end to accomplish the feat.

FSU head coach Willie Taggart was in Nashville for the draft, supporting his former player.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.