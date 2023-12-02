Florida State true freshman quarterback Brock Glenn has impressed on the practice field this fall for the Seminoles, but certainly wasn't expected to step into the starting lineup this season.

After injuries to Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker the last two weeks, it appears based on pregame warmups that Glenn will be called upon to go from third-strting QB to starter for the No. 4 Seminoles' (12-0) ACC Championship Game matchup against No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) Saturday night (8 p.m. on ABC) in Charlotte.

Rodemaker was clarified to be a game-time decision on Friday after suffering a concussion late in last week's win at Florida. And while he dressed out ahead of the game, it was Glenn who was running with the first-team offense during warmups while redshirt freshman Brock Glenn ran with the second team.

ESPN confirmed shortly after warmups that Glenn will get the start for the Seminoles. And so, FSU is turning to a true freshman quarterback with a College Football Playoff berth on the line Saturday evening.

Glenn was a fairly late addition to FSU's 2023 recruiting class, flipping from Ohio State to FSU just over a year ago on Nov. 21, 2022. Rivals rated the Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School product as a three-star recruit and the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in its 2023 class rankings.

Glenn made his FSU debut late in the Seminoles' Week 2 blowout win over Southern Miss. However, he sustained a hand injury in that game which sidelined him for a few weeks. He's since played in each of the Seminoles' last two games. In three games this season, he's completed 2 of 4 passes for 35 yards and rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown.

"It's been a challenging year for him. He came in in January and he's amazing. His maturity level, just the mindset which he brings, the confidence that he has, the way that he can operate with that group of guys, we saw something even in his first semester that was special, and just jumped out on the field," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said Friday of Glenn. "This year, first game he goes in, he actually has an injury to his non-throwing hand, but it limited him, kept him out of action for a few weeks of the season, and once he was able to clear and get back out and practice, just the mindset, the approach, the communication, becoming more consistent in all the things that we asked that position to do, not knowing if he's going to get an opportunity.

"People talk about it's challenging being the second-string quarterback. It can be much more challenging being a third-string quarterback because you don't necessarily know the path. You don't ever know when that moment might happen where you have to go in there and you have to help impact this team to win a game. But what I've loved is just Brock's maturity and how he has been in the meeting room, the ownership he takes in each practice rep, the good, the bad, and then just continuing to grow and get better with all things and just being consistent in what we ask him to do. He's still young. He's a true freshman, but he's definitely mature beyond his age."

With Rodemaker out and Glenn stepping in as the starter, redshirt freshman AJ Duffy will serve as the Seminoles' backup quarterback vs. Louisville.

Pregame ACC Championship Game updates

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify