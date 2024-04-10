Estes played against UMass but took a redshirt in 2021, his first season at FSU. He saw some playing time as a reserve in 2022, and seemed to be making a progression but didn’t see the field on offense and was limited to special teams last fall.

“An older guy that I think has had a hell of a spring is Bryson Estes,” Norvell said after Tuesday's practice. “He’s playing the best football he’s played since he’s been here. I’m proud of him. He’s really worked hard. He’s playing faster.”

A redshirt junior, Estes’ career so far in FSU has been relatively quiet. Aside from some time on special teams, Estes has played sparingly on offense. But that could be changing based on a spring where Estes has earned praise from coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator / offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

With all of the established names and faces in the offensive line room, let alone a pair of transfers, it’s easy to forget about a veteran like Bryson Estes.

Through player development, of prep stars and transfers, FSU’s depth has improved dramatically along the offensive line. Long gone are the days when Norvell and Atkins were struggling to find eight dependable offensive linemen.

Just count linemen with starts at FSU (Robert Scott, Keiondre Jones, Maurice Smith, Darius Washington and Jeremiah Byers) as well as those with starts at other schools (Richie Leonard has 14 at Florida, TJ Ferguson has one at Alabama) and the Seminoles are quickly at seven in 2024. Add in Jaylen Early and Julian Armella, who are beginning year 3 at FSU, and the depth chart begins to fill up before even contemplating what Andre' Otto and Lucas Simmons can offer.

Estes' progress is a lesson of patience. He along with tight end Jackson West, another member of the 2021 class, illustrate that players develop on their own schedule. Both have shown this spring they are in line to contribute this fall, and do so far more than they have in their FSU careers.

Where does Estes fit in? He was viewed as a top-10 center by Rivals in the class of 2021 but has often lined up at guard through the years. Estes has been praised consistently for his run blocking this spring. Through patience and hard work, Estes seems to be taking that next step in his progression that could put him in the two-deep this fall.

“He’s on that regular pace of improvement,” Atkins said. “… He’s had the benefit of consistent coaching, which is starting to show. And now he has a lot of want to and drive and I’m excited for him. I made fun of him – I said he may have been living the college life for too much, now it’s time to get ready for adult life. He’s working.”