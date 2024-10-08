Byron Louis and Zae Thomas excited to continue brotherhood at Florida State

The Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage duo were practically inseparable on Saturday as the teammates took in the Clemson game and got to spend time with some of the other Florida State commits in attendance, including defensive tackle Kevin Wynn and quarterback Tramell Jones.

"It was good," Thomas said on the visit. "Him (Byron) and I talked about it the day we got here (Friday). It was a different type of visit. Coming back as a commit, there are less meetings, less recruiting. You just get to enjoy yourself. See around Tally and build relationships."

Thomas committed to Florida State at the end of June, while Louis waited until Sept. 21 to make a final decision. Now both pledged to Florida State, the pair are relishing the opportunity to make an impact together as true freshman next year.

"It's a blessing. When me and Zae first came to American Heritage, he played receiver actually. So we were thinking we were going to be that dynamic duo on offense," Louis laughed. "Zae ending up switching positions but knowing that we are going to go to the same college and keeping on growing together — it does nothing but make us closer. It makes us have more of a brotherhood."

Florida State's game against Clemson on Saturday was the first in-person look for both of the South Florida prospects. It's been a rough season in Tallahassee, certainly not what anybody was expecting — yet there were some positives to take away.

"I liked what I saw," Thomas said. "Despite the loss, you could see that it looked like a bit of a different team. There was a different fight in them. They were down but you could just see that they were fighting. From what I can tell, it's just a couple of small things here or there that would make a big difference in the game."

"Honestly, with Brock going in and starting for the first time since the Georgia game, I feel as if he has shown a lot of flashes," Louis added. "I feel like he had a pretty good game. He showed a lot of maturity (Saturday) even with getting hit and taking a sack. You could tell he was pretty sore but he stayed in the game and he kept fighting. That's what you need — is that fighting mentality. Coach Norvell pushes his guys to play all four quarters and that's what they did."

Perhaps more importantly, both commits have a continued belief in coach Mike Norvell and the players in the locker room to get things on the straight and narrow.

"Coach Norvell when he got here, they started off 0-4. I feel as if with college football, everybody has their peak and you have to go down that mountain. But guess what? You've got to climb back up. That's what Coach Norvell always preaches. To continue climbing, continue fighting, continue going through adversity. Every game so far, they have experienced a different type of adversity," Louis said.

"As far as the program, despite the results on the field. I know these guys. They come to work everyday. Sometimes things just don't go your way. Some seasons are better than others but regardless of that, I know what they are doing. They are doing things the right way and that's going to win out in the end."

Certainly one of the key takeaways from the game was the beginning of a youth movement in Tallahassee. Both true freshman and redshirt freshman alike got extended playing time against a top 15 opponent and made impactful plays. A youth movement can be enticing for any young player looking to come in and make an impact early. It's no different for Thomas and Louis.

"It excites me to see freshman going in and making plays," Louis said. "It shows that the future is bright but also with them going in now, by the time we come in and are true freshman, there is going to be the expectation that those guys who were just freshman are going to have for us."

