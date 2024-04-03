Florida State is set to lose one of its top big men to the transfer portal.

Forward Cameron Corhen plans to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Wednesday afternoon.

Corhen averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in his sophomore season of 2023-24. His field-goal percentage (62.9) was among the best on the Seminoles.

He scored in double figures in 14 games and had a season-best 25 points in the loss at Pittsburgh.

Corhen's departure would be the biggest of what has been a busy offseason. FSU is also losing Primo Spears, Baba Miller, De'Ante Green, Tom House and Waka Mbatch to the transfer portal.