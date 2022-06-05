Camp Insider: FSU makes big impression on Georgia linemen, 4-star athlete

FSU extended an offer to Shivers when he visited for the spring game, and the Seminoles have been turning up the heat ever since. This weekend, he got a closer look at what it would mean to be part of the program.

“I had a lot of fun, probably the most fun I’ve had since I have been here,” Shivers said. “It was great. Great experience. Great coaching. Learned something. It was great.”

Shivers said he was able to take what he learned on the whiteboard and apply if on the field under the tutelage of FSU offensive coordinator/OL coach Alex Atkins.

“With Coach Atkins, it’s like every time you talk to him, you learn something no matter what,” Shivers said. “One time, he came to my school and just taught me something on the board real quick. Every time, I learn something from Coach Atkins.”

So did FSU gain much ground with Shivers during the camp?

“Definitely boosted them up in my recruitment, I am not going to lie,” Shivers said. “I enjoyed myself so much.”

Getting to see third-year FSU head coach Mike Norvell in action was another bonus.

“He is always going to have great energy, you know Coach Norvell. He is always going to push you to be the best you can be,” Shivers said. “Coach Norvell, he and Coach Atkins, they always bring the best out of you. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.

“That means a lot to me. Not every coach can do that. For them to be able to bring the best out of you, that’s important.”

Coming off this visit, Shivers has seen enough to know that he now has plans to take an official visit to Tallahassee. He said the FSU official will likely come for a home game weekend.

“Maybe when they play Florida," Shivers said.

Other schools in contention for officials are South Carolina and Georgia Tech, along with an already-planned upcoming official to Vanderbilt.