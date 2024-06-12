The Florida State coaching staff hosted their second 7-on-7 and Big Man Camp on Wednesday morning. The event was attended by close to 40 different high schools from across the southeast, some of which have prospects being recruited by Florida State. Here are some notes and important recruiting updates from the camps on Wednesday.

Notes, updates from 7-on-7

By far the biggest Florida State target to participate in the 7-on-7 camp was Vero Beach (Fla.) LB Tarvos Alford. Alford committed to Ohio State on March 30 earlier this year and this is the first time that Alford has been back on Florida State's campus since that commitment. Another important target to attend with his high school was Overtown (Fla.) Booker T. Washington defensive back Ben Hanks Jr. Hanks has scheduled an official visit with Florida State for June 18. The Osceola spoke with both Hanks and Alford during the camp to find out the latest on where they stand in their recruitment. To read the update on their recruitments, you can click HERE. They weren't the only two prospects that attended the camp, as multiple prospects updated their recruitment. Here are some notes from the afternoon.

Valdosta (Ga.) athlete Todd Robinson committed to Georgia just two days ago. Florida State had scheduled an official visit with Robinson prior to this commitment. Robinson tells the Osceola that he will now no longer visit Florida State and has shut down his recruitment.

Miami (Fla.) Carol City athlete Jordan Campbell recently received an offer from Florida State on May 15. Campbell is committed to in-state rival Miami and has been since November but that may not mean much this early on. Campbell spoke with linebackers coach Randy Shannon for the first time at the camp and said that Florida State is a dream school. Campbell likes Florida State and wants to build the relationship now that he has been offered.

We got our first look at Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County wide receiver George Lamons on Wednesday. Lamons was sporting some Florida State gloves, and physically you can see why Florida State offered him in the spring. His early impressions of the Florida State coaching staff have been positive and he says they are recruiting him at wide receiver — though that may change to tight end if he continues to grow. Miami, Florida, and UCF are other schools that stick out to Lamons early.

Vero Beach (Fla.) athlete Efrem 'EJ' White committed in December and after talking to him during the camp, it appears that commitment continues to be strong. When asked what makes the commitment so strong, White said that they make him feel like family, a feeling that he gets every time he returns to campus. Miami and UCF are the two schools other than Florida State that have been in contact with White the most. He plans to come to as many home games as possible this fall.

Wonderful Monds IV just turned 14 and won't be playing college ball for a very long time but he earned an offer from coach Mike Norvell after he saw him throw on Wednesday. He is already 6-2 and over 200 pounds and physically looks the part, even at such a young age. When asked what he felt his best attributes were, he said it is his arm. Monds also has an offer from UCF that he earned last week.

Notes and updates from Big Man Camp

Florida State hosted several hundred offensive and defensive line from the class of 2025 through 2028 on Wednesday. More offers will be coming in the next few days out of this camp. And several 2025 prospects had prospects that put them on FSU's radar heading into fall camp.

Williams is committed to USF but was placed in the group of linemen that was closely watched by Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins, Odell Haggins and John Papuchis. He is raw but has great length and gets off the ball quickly. Most likely he will be a guy that the Seminoles will keep an eye on, but the big question looking at his frame is how much weight he will be able to carry once he gets to college.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI1IERFIHByb3NwZWN0IEJyb29rcyBXaWxsaWFtcyBpcyB3b3Jr aW5nIG91dCBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvRlNVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRlNV PC9hPiYjMzk7cyBCaWcgTWFuIENhbXAgdG9kYXkuIEhlIGlzIGNvbW1pdHRl ZCB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVVNG P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVVNGPC9hPi4g 4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2Nlb2xhX1JpdmFs cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT3NjZW9sYV9SaXZhbHM8L2E+4oGp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IdnlnYmF2dXVLIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSHZ5Z2JhdnV1SzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYXRyaWNrIEJ1cm5o YW0gKEBPc2Nlb2xhUGF0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L09zY2VvbGFQYXQvc3RhdHVzLzE4MDA5MTY3MDk5NjYwNTc1MTE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI1IERFIHByb3NwZWN0IEJyb29rcyBXaWxsaWFtcyBhdCB0aGUg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZTVT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZTVTwvYT4gQmlnIE1h biBDYW1wIG9uIFdlZG5lc2RheS4g4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2Nlb2xhX1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A T3NjZW9sYV9SaXZhbHM8L2E+4oGpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9S a3FYVU5qSzd5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmtxWFVOaks3eTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBQYXRyaWNrIEJ1cm5oYW0gKEBPc2Nlb2xhUGF0KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09zY2VvbGFQYXQvc3RhdHVzLzE4MDA5 ODA4Nzg2NDgwNzgzODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxMiwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Graham is an undersized defensive end and outside linebacker prospect who is committed to Ole Miss. He is closer to 6-1 than he is 6-3 but he was the quickest edge player in camp. There wasn't an offensive lineman that could block him in one-on-one pass rush drills. I would imagine that he is built a lot like former NFL defensive Dwight Freeney was coming out of high school. The question here is length, but he was one of the most impressive kids in the entire camp.

Webster is a prospect that put himself on FSU's radar on Wednesday and is a guy that a lot of FBS teams will offer as he gets into his senior season. His best offers right now are from James Madison, Old Dominion and Northern Illinois. I have already been contacted by one in-state school this afternoon about Webster. He routinely drew the attention of Norvell and Haggins who seemed very impressed by what they saw. His motor and demeanor remind me of Braden Fiske, but he's not quite as thick as the former FSU defensive tackle.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgbXkgZmF2b3JpdGUgcGxheWVycyBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRlNVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRlNVPC9hPiBCaWcgTWFuIENhbXAgdG9k YXkgd2FzIDIwMjUgRFQgQ29sZSBXZWJzdGVyLiBIaXMgb2ZmZXIgbGlzdCB3 aWxsIGdyb3cgdGhpcyBmYWxsLiBTdHJvbmcsIHRvdWdoLCBncmVhdCBsZXZl cmFnZSwgaGlnaCBtb3Rvci4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2xlV2Vic3Rlcjk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2xlV2Vi c3Rlcjk5PC9hPiBjYXVnaHQgdGhlIGF0dGVudGlvbiBvZiBGU1Ugc3RhZmYu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3NjZW9sYV9SaXZhbHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9zY2VvbGFfUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQnkz TmZQV0hNMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0J5M05mUFdITTM8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgUGF0cmljayBCdXJuaGFtIChAT3NjZW9sYVBhdCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2Nlb2xhUGF0L3N0YXR1cy8xODAwOTg3 MjU3NDkyMzc3OTM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTIsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Medlock got work at both offensive tackle and defensive tackle at the request of Norvell. He is an impressive-looking kid who is long and with a solid frame, which could carry additional weight. From an FSU perspective he is probably a better fit on the offensive side of the ball but needs a lot of reps on that side of the ball. Has an official visit to Cincinnati this week, while Maryland and Kansas State are also involved. Probably a down-the-line guy for FSU at this point.

Tucker picked up an FSU offer following Wednesday's camp. He was going to spend some time with the staff after both camps concluded. He is still growing into his frame but was one of the more impressive offensive linemen in camp. Tucker already has offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI2IE9MIHByb3NwZWN0IEVtbWFudWVsIFR1Y2tlciBmcm9tPGJy Pk5ldyBBbGJhbnkgKE1pc3MuKSBpcyB3b3JraW5nIG91dCBmb3IgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZTVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZTVTwvYT4gYXQgdGhlaXIgQmln IE1hbiBDYW1wLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09zY2Vv bGFfUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPc2Nlb2xhX1JpdmFs czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1o1THFSWTAwbk8iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aNUxxUlkwMG5PPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhdHJpY2sg QnVybmhhbSAoQE9zY2VvbGFQYXQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vT3NjZW9sYVBhdC9zdGF0dXMvMTgwMDkxNDk2MTc0MjY1NTkzNj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDEyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI2IE9MIHByb3NwZWN0cyBFbW1hbnVlbCBUdWNrZXIgYmxvY2tp bmcgb24gZmFyIGxlZnQgYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0ZTVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0ZTVTwvYT4mIzM5O3MgQmlnIE1hbiBjYW1wIHRvZGF5LiDigaY8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09zY2VvbGFfUml2YWxzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPc2Nlb2xhX1JpdmFsczwvYT7igakgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VHdGZ0R1NSbGgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9l R3RmdEdTUmxoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhdHJpY2sgQnVybmhhbSAoQE9z Y2VvbGFQYXQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3NjZW9s YVBhdC9zdGF0dXMvMTgwMDk5MDgwNDkyMTQ3OTQ2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDEyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Mays is another 2026 offensive linemen that had a nice camp. He will be someone that FSU will keep tabs on in the fall. He didn't receive an offer coming out of camp, but the staff visited his school this spring and will continue to track his progress. Height and length may be a concern. He is listed at 6-4 but is a legit 6-3.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI2IE9MIHByb3NwZWN0IEplcmFsZCBNYXlzIGdvaW5nIHRocnUg YW4gYWdpbGl0eSBkcmlsbCBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRlNVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jRlNVPC9hPiYjMzk7cyBCaWcgTWFuIENhbXAgdG9kYXkuIOKBpjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3NjZW9sYV9SaXZhbHM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9zY2VvbGFfUml2YWxzPC9hPuKBqSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbTJxSUlHaldzMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L20ycUlJR2pXczI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGF0cmljayBCdXJuaGFtIChA T3NjZW9sYVBhdCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2Nl b2xhUGF0L3N0YXR1cy8xODAwOTkxMzMzNzM5MzczMDQzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI2IE9MIHByb3NwZWN0IEplcmFsZCBNYXlzIHdvcmtzIG91dCBm b3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZTVT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZTVTwvYT4gb24g V2VkbmVzZGF5LiBIZSBpcyBmcm9tIFBmbHVnZXJ2aWxsZSxUZXhhcy4g4oGm PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2Nlb2xhX1JpdmFscz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT3NjZW9sYV9SaXZhbHM8L2E+4oGpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NcGw0Nm9CUEdIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vTXBsNDZvQlBHSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYXRyaWNrIEJ1cm5oYW0g KEBPc2Nlb2xhUGF0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09z Y2VvbGFQYXQvc3RhdHVzLzE4MDA5ODkzMjgyOTU4MTMyOTE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

