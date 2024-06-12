Advertisement
Camp notes from 7-on-7, Big Man Camps, new offers

Pat Burnham and Nick Carlisle
Recruiting Writers

The Florida State coaching staff hosted their second 7-on-7 and Big Man Camp on Wednesday morning. The event was attended by close to 40 different high schools from across the southeast, some of which have prospects being recruited by Florida State.

Here are some notes and important recruiting updates from the camps on Wednesday.

Notes, updates from 7-on-7

By far the biggest Florida State target to participate in the 7-on-7 camp was Vero Beach (Fla.) LB Tarvos Alford. Alford committed to Ohio State on March 30 earlier this year and this is the first time that Alford has been back on Florida State's campus since that commitment. Another important target to attend with his high school was Overtown (Fla.) Booker T. Washington defensive back Ben Hanks Jr.

Hanks has scheduled an official visit with Florida State for June 18. The Osceola spoke with both Hanks and Alford during the camp to find out the latest on where they stand in their recruitment.

To read the update on their recruitments, you can click HERE.

They weren't the only two prospects that attended the camp, as multiple prospects updated their recruitment. Here are some notes from the afternoon.

Valdosta (Ga.) athlete Todd Robinson committed to Georgia just two days ago. Florida State had scheduled an official visit with Robinson prior to this commitment. Robinson tells the Osceola that he will now no longer visit Florida State and has shut down his recruitment.

Miami (Fla.) Carol City athlete Jordan Campbell recently received an offer from Florida State on May 15. Campbell is committed to in-state rival Miami and has been since November but that may not mean much this early on. Campbell spoke with linebackers coach Randy Shannon for the first time at the camp and said that Florida State is a dream school. Campbell likes Florida State and wants to build the relationship now that he has been offered.

We got our first look at Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County wide receiver George Lamons on Wednesday. Lamons was sporting some Florida State gloves, and physically you can see why Florida State offered him in the spring. His early impressions of the Florida State coaching staff have been positive and he says they are recruiting him at wide receiver — though that may change to tight end if he continues to grow. Miami, Florida, and UCF are other schools that stick out to Lamons early.

Vero Beach (Fla.) athlete Efrem 'EJ' White committed in December and after talking to him during the camp, it appears that commitment continues to be strong. When asked what makes the commitment so strong, White said that they make him feel like family, a feeling that he gets every time he returns to campus. Miami and UCF are the two schools other than Florida State that have been in contact with White the most. He plans to come to as many home games as possible this fall.

Wonderful Monds IV just turned 14 and won't be playing college ball for a very long time but he earned an offer from coach Mike Norvell after he saw him throw on Wednesday. He is already 6-2 and over 200 pounds and physically looks the part, even at such a young age. When asked what he felt his best attributes were, he said it is his arm. Monds also has an offer from UCF that he earned last week.

Notes and updates from Big Man Camp

Florida State hosted several hundred offensive and defensive line from the class of 2025 through 2028 on Wednesday. More offers will be coming in the next few days out of this camp. And several 2025 prospects had prospects that put them on FSU's radar heading into fall camp.

Williams is committed to USF but was placed in the group of linemen that was closely watched by Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins, Odell Haggins and John Papuchis. He is raw but has great length and gets off the ball quickly. Most likely he will be a guy that the Seminoles will keep an eye on, but the big question looking at his frame is how much weight he will be able to carry once he gets to college.

Graham is an undersized defensive end and outside linebacker prospect who is committed to Ole Miss. He is closer to 6-1 than he is 6-3 but he was the quickest edge player in camp. There wasn't an offensive lineman that could block him in one-on-one pass rush drills. I would imagine that he is built a lot like former NFL defensive Dwight Freeney was coming out of high school. The question here is length, but he was one of the most impressive kids in the entire camp.

Webster is a prospect that put himself on FSU's radar on Wednesday and is a guy that a lot of FBS teams will offer as he gets into his senior season. His best offers right now are from James Madison, Old Dominion and Northern Illinois. I have already been contacted by one in-state school this afternoon about Webster. He routinely drew the attention of Norvell and Haggins who seemed very impressed by what they saw. His motor and demeanor remind me of Braden Fiske, but he's not quite as thick as the former FSU defensive tackle.

Medlock got work at both offensive tackle and defensive tackle at the request of Norvell. He is an impressive-looking kid who is long and with a solid frame, which could carry additional weight. From an FSU perspective he is probably a better fit on the offensive side of the ball but needs a lot of reps on that side of the ball. Has an official visit to Cincinnati this week, while Maryland and Kansas State are also involved. Probably a down-the-line guy for FSU at this point.

Tucker picked up an FSU offer following Wednesday's camp. He was going to spend some time with the staff after both camps concluded. He is still growing into his frame but was one of the more impressive offensive linemen in camp. Tucker already has offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Mays is another 2026 offensive linemen that had a nice camp. He will be someone that FSU will keep tabs on in the fall. He didn't receive an offer coming out of camp, but the staff visited his school this spring and will continue to track his progress. Height and length may be a concern. He is listed at 6-4 but is a legit 6-3.

Offers from both camps

