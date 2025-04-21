Can Florida State get into the mix with four-star OT Kamari Blair?

The 6-foot-6 and 280-pound tackle already has a full slate of official visits this summer, with stops planned to Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Kentucky and South Carolina. The Seminoles are trying to get into the mix and are hoping a successful visit on Monday will propel them upwards after a late offer.

Clarksville (Tenn.) Kirkwood four-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair made his first trip to Florida State on Monday to check out the Seminoles after receiving an offer from the Seminoles and offensive line coach Herb Hand earlier this April.

"It's a beautiful campus," Blair said following his visit. "They run things the right way. I had a good meeting with the head coach. He talked about everything that he liked in me and what he liked in my tape. I talked with Coach Hand (as well). He said he loved my tape and the way I present myself."

"He's a real straightforward dude," Blair added on Hand. "He's going to say what he thinks and I like that about him."

Blair spent a large portion of the day around campus and meeting with the coaching staff to try and build that new relationship.

"It was real good. I wouldn't commit somewhere where I haven't met anybody in person so coming and building that relationship is real important," he said.

As mentioned many of those talks were held with head coach Mike Norvell.

"He said if I don't want to win and I don't want to be the best version of myself, then I shouldn't come here. He didn't want to give me a sales pitch, he wanted me to find what fits best for me," Blair said.

Blair left his visit having expressed interest in returning for another visit but was mum on whether that would be for an official visit. The good news is that Blair said that later offers don't matter as long as he is able to build good relationships with the staff.

While a return visit for an official is to be determined, Florida State will look to continue to build the relationship with Blair as he reflects on how the Seminoles fit into his recruitment.

