Locklyn, who came from Memphis with FSU head coach Mike Norvell to serve as the Seminoles' Director of High School Relations, is leaving for his first full-time college coaching position.

"It's been a long journey," Locklyn told Warchant.com this weekend before announcing his departure publicly Monday morning. "I've always been confident I would get an opportunity to coach in college. Ever since Coach [Josh] Storms and Coach Norvell took me in, I've put my head down and gone to work. I was not going to be denied. I have a true passion for coaching."

That passion was what led to Storms opening his door to Locklyn just over four years ago. At the time, the former Tennessee-Chattanooga star running back was coaching high school football in Memphis and working nights in law enforcement. Storms was the University of Memphis' strength and conditioning coach.

After receiving a "cold call" email from Locklyn, Storms offered him an unpaid position on his staff as a weight room volunteer. For an entire year, Locklyn would work his law enforcement job through the night, then go immediately to Memphis to serve in his volunteer position.

He later was hired as an offensive analyst on Norvell's staff and then was named Director of High School Relations with the Tigers.

For the past year, Locklyn has held that same role at Florida State. And while this was a challenging first year for Norvell's staff, Locklyn said it has been extremely rewarding for him professionally.

He didn't have any on-field responsibilities, but Locklyn often went out of his way to spend time observing FSU running backs coach David Johnson -- in meetings and on the practice fields. And he plans to implement much of what he learned when he coaches the running backs at Western Kentucky.

"I learned so much from Coach 'YAC' (Johnson) this year," Locklyn said. "I already felt like I knew the Xs and Os and understanding how to coach the position. But he is so good at managing the room and how he operates with the kids. He holds them accountable in everything they do. I want to be like Coach YAC. Getting to be around him was one of the best things that's happened to me."