Catching up with the FSU football commits: DB Hunter Washington
With the NCAA's early signing period looming Dec. 16-18, Warchant is catching up with several of the Seminoles' committed prospects to see how locked in they are with FSU and how things have gone during their senior seasons.
Next up in this series is Texas defensive back Hunter Washington, who talks about his decision to sign early with the 'Noles, what he sees in FSU's 2021 class, which recruits he's helping to work on, and why he likes head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.
Earlier installments: WR Joshua Burrell |
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
|Jersey No.
|Major
|Sign, Enroll status
|Roommate
|
No. 7 or 1
|
Sports management
|
Signing in December, enrolling this summer.
|
To be determined
There's a lot to like about the play of Rivals250 defensive back Hunter Washington. He can shut down one side of the field, and he is a dynamic playmaker. But Hunter's best characteristic might be his leadership skills, which the Texas product is using to help the Seminoles put together their 2021 class.
In an interview with Warchant.com, Washington discussed that and why he wasn't interested when Clemson tried to get involved late in the recruiting process.
"I'm a 'Nole," the four-star prospect said.
ON FSU'S 2021 CLASS & HIS MINDSET FOR TRIBE21
"This will be a very good class with a winning attitude in how we prepare for games and when we are practicing. I'm very excited for sure."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news