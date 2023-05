Four-star cornerback prospect Ricky Knight III has set official visit dates with Florida State, Miami and Illinois. Knight, who is ranked as the 23rd-best cornerback in the country for the class of 2024, will visit FSU from June 15-17.

Knight, who is from Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School will visit Ilinois the weekend before he arrives in Tallahassee. He will also visit Miami the weekend of June 23. Knight has already made two unofficial visits to FSU this year and has also been on Miami's campus twice since January.

He also announced that he has canceled his official visit to Penn State which had been scheduled for the first weekend in June.