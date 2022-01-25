Center of attention: Wisconsin transfer Lyles ready to bolster FSU OL

“It was kind of hectic. At first, I was a little wary about it,” Lyles said of jumping into the portal. “But when I entered, it kind of just jumped off really well. I had a lot of schools contact me. About a day or so into it, I knew I was in a good spot.”

When he met with the local media for the first time Tuesday morning, Lyles discussed what it was like entering the transfer portal. where he expects to line up for the Seminoles and more.

A senior portal entry in late October who ended up selecting FSU in December, Lyles brings starting experience at several spots across three seasons with the Badgers.

Florida State has made major strides along the offensive line under the current coaching staff, and the Seminoles' front line could be even stronger in 2022 with the addition of experienced Wisconsin transfer Kayden Lyles.

As a sought-after four-star lineman coming out of high school, Lyles was familiar with what it's like being recruited by major programs.

That’s why an honest and up-front approach from FSU offensive coordinator/OL coach Alex Atkins stood out from many other schools seeking his services.

“Talking with Coach Atkins, I felt like this was the right place,” Lyles said. “He was the most real coach ... I think that’s the simplest way to put it. Going through it a second time, I thought that he was the most truthful coach.”

With Lyles already forming a bond with FSU’s recently promoted offensive line coach, next came his visit for a last-minute victory over rival Miami in front of a raucous FSU crowd. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman said he knew he wanted to be a Seminole just a few weeks after that trip.

“Got to come around and talk with the players, meet with Coach Atkins in person. That kind of set it off for me to really have them be a big contender,” Lyles said. “Just really getting to know him as a coach.”

Lyles will wear No. 54 at Florida State, and he said he expects to play center primarily. FSU has a starting center returning in fourth-year sophomore Maurice Smith (17 career starts), so there should be some good competition during spring drills.

A two-way player in high school, Lyles actually switched to defensive line his freshman season with Wisconsin because the Badgers were having depth issues. He later started at guard and center at different points.

“I just wanted to be able to help out the team as much as possible,” Lyles said. “Do anything to be able to help. I gained a lot of perspective from it. ...

“At that level, being a defensive lineman, you get to really know what the defensive line is doing to the offensive line. You know what their scheme is, you know what they’re trying to accomplish. I got that first-hand experience.”

*ALSO SEE: Warchant TV: FSU transfers Bethune, Harris, Lyles confident in program path

*AND SEE: Running transcripts of those interviews

Lyles moved to Madison, Wis., late in his high school career, but he previously lived in Scottsdale, Ariz., and moved around often in his youth. He believes the ability to build friendships and have teammates trust him is important as a center.

“My whole life, I have been moving around a lot. My experience being able to adapt to different personalities, different areas of life has helped a lot," he said. "Coming in here, I have built a lot of great friendships already with a lot of players. Just knowing they’re welcoming me with open arms, I love them for that.”

Lyles said that is particularly important with his teammates in the trenches, since offensive linemen have to work so well together. With that in mind, he reached out to FSU guard Dillan Gibbons during the recruiting process, and what Gibbons told him is part of what sold Lyles on FSU.

Gibbons transferred in last year from Notre Dame.

“They always say the offensive line is five as one. We all need to be able to be on the same page,” Lyles said. “Regardless of who I am talking to on the line, you need to build that bond.”

Not only has Lyles formed a cohesion with his newfound teammates, he also has gained respect for the FSU staff.

“As a player, it’s up to me to be able to adapt. I feel like the coaches here are on the right track,” he said. “They know what they want to do. They know the vision that they have. That is what I am on board with.”

FSU brings back four starters from 2021 and an impressive class of high school OL signees, to go along with Lyles and Lamar University transfer Bless Harris.

A redshirt senior, Lyles wants to help FSU return to winning ways this fall.

“Regardless of what happened more recently, they’re Florida State at the end of the day. They’re a blue blood,” Lyles said. “They’re a team that’s won national championships, won one recently within the past 10 years. They have that tradition; they have that vision. Just doing research with the coaches that have came in, knowing their vision, I think that we can accomplish that here.”

