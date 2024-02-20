Florida State needed a big night from Jamir Watkins, especially with Darin Green Jr. and Primo Spears watching from the bench.

The Seminoles also got a big lift from Chandler Jackson, who poured in a career-high 19 points as FSU defeated Boston College 84-76 on Tuesday night. Jackson, a sophomore, shot 7 of 10 from the floor as he made his first start of the season.

Watkins scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, the 12th straight game he has scored in double figures and his third double-double of the season. The junior shot 7 of 10 from the floor and matched a season best in rebounds as he logged 33 minutes.

"He has an unusual skill mentally and emotionally," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "He never seems to get rattled. He's always in the moment. In the game of basketball, there's not many people that can create shots for themselves and teammates when they're physically bumped. He has the strength, the hand-eye-coordination and the concentration that he can take a bump and still finish."

FSU (14-12, 8-7 ACC) used a 10-0 run, punctuated by Cam Corhen’s basket, to go ahead 70-61 with 7:53 left. The Seminoles snapped a three-game slide, although they are 2-4 in February with games remaining this month at Clemson and against NC State.

Jackson did not play by coach’s decision earlier this month, missing games at Louisville and BC. But he has bounced back to score 17 points in the loss to Virginia. On Tuesday, Jackson played 32 minutes — by far a season high.

"What has helped Chandler is not having to have the point guard responsibilities as much as we anticipated him having when he first got here. He has the ability to score. Big, strong guy. You can't leave him open. ... He's making much better decisions. I don't think he forced things tonight. He definitely had an impact on the game."

FSU was shorthanded on Tuesday. One of the team's top 3-point shooters, Darin Green Jr. (shoulder), did not play. Neither did Primo Spears, although it was by coach’s decision. Their availability moving forward remains in doubt.

"I really don't know," Hamilton said. "I really don't, to be honest with you. Hopefully so. I don't think it's anything serious but you have to let nature take it's course."

Jackson, Watkins and Jalen Warley all played more than usual. Warley scored 13 points and had five assists in 35 minutes.

Jaeden Zackery scored 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting for BC (15-11, 6-9). The Eagles shot 9 of 22 from 3-point range.

FSU had given up 10 or more 3s in its last three games, all losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech and Duke.

The Seminoles shot 28 of 51 (54.9 percent) from the floor, 7 of 18 (38.9 percent) from long range and 21 of 29 (72.4 percent) from the free-throw line.

A smaller but appreciative crowd gave the Seminoles a standing ovation in the final minute as the result was secured. FSU is seeking to turn its season around and has a shot to secure a top-4 seed in the ACC Tournament, although there are a number of teams in the mix — Pittsburgh (8-6), Wake (8-6), NC State (8-7), Clemson (7-7), Syracuse (8-8) and Virginia Tech (7-8) are vying for the double-bye in the event.