Florida State needed a big night from Jamir Watkins, especially with Darin Green Jr. and Primo Spears watching from the bench.

The Seminoles also got a big lift from Chandler Jackson, who poured in a career-high 19 points as FSU defeated Boston College 84-76 on Tuesday night. Jackson, a sophomore, shot 7 of 10 from the floor as he made his first start of the season.

Watkins scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, the 12th straight game he has scored in double figures and his third double-double of the season. The junior shot 7 of 10 from the floor and matched a season best in rebounds as he logged 33 minutes.

FSU (14-12, 8-7 ACC) used a 10-0 run, punctuated by Cam Corhen’s basket, to go ahead 70-61 with 7:53 left. The Seminoles snapped a three-game slide, although they are 2-4 in February with games remaining this month at Clemson and against NC State.

Jackson did not play by coach’s decision earlier this month, missing games at Louisville and BC. But he has bounced back to score 17 points in the loss to Virginia. On Tuesday, Jackson played 32 minutes — by far a season high.

FSU was shorthanded on Tuesday. Darin Green Jr. (shoulder) did not play. Neither did Primo Spears, although it appears to be by coach’s decision.

Jackson, Watkins and Jalen Warley all played more than usual. Warley scored 13 points and had five assists in 35 minutes.

Jaeden Zackery scored 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting for BC (15-11, 6-9). The Eagles shot 9 of 22 from 3-point range.

FSU had given up 10 or more 3s in its last three games, all losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech and Duke.

The Seminoles shot 28 of 51 (54.9 percent) from the floor, 7 of 18 (38.9 percent) from long range and 21 of 29 (72.4 percent) from the free-throw line.

A smaller but appreciative crowd gave the Seminoles a standing ovation in the final minute as the result was secured.