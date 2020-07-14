There are very few defensive backs in the country who can match the versatility and athletic ability of Arnold, who excels in both basketball and football and could play virtually any position in the secondary at the next level.

"What position I play really depends on what school I choose," Arnold said. "FSU likes me at both safety and corner. I feel more comfortable with corner because I play that more. But with safety, particularly free safety, you see more of the field. So I like that."

While Arnold has more than 40 offers and has been mentioned with schools like Alabama and Tennessee, the talented DB says Florida State has not slowed down its recruiting efforts at all. He said he is in frequent communication with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and head coach Mike Norvell.

"They have been on me really hard," Arnold said. "They are telling me, 'Come be the difference maker. Be one of the last DBs to complete this really good class at defensive back at Florida State.' I have pretty high interest in them."

The Tallahassee native also got a surprise when he spoke on the phone recently with one of the greatest athletes to ever play at Florida State -- cornerback legend Deion Sanders.