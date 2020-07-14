Changes at FSU have caught eye of Rivals250 DB Terrion Arnold
Florida State's football coaches haven't had to look far for two of the top targets on their board for the 2021 recruiting class.
On Monday, we checked in with local four-star standout Ahmari Harvey to get the latest on his recruitment and see how things were trending with the Seminoles. Today, we get the latest from another four-star prospect from Tallahassee -- defensive back Terrion Arnold.
Arnold, who is one of the highest-rated DBs in the county and is being pursued by a Who's Who of college football elite, opened up about his conversations with the Seminoles' coaches, where he expects to line up in college, what it was like to have a recent conversation with FSU great Deion Sanders and more.
There are very few defensive backs in the country who can match the versatility and athletic ability of Arnold, who excels in both basketball and football and could play virtually any position in the secondary at the next level.
"What position I play really depends on what school I choose," Arnold said. "FSU likes me at both safety and corner. I feel more comfortable with corner because I play that more. But with safety, particularly free safety, you see more of the field. So I like that."
While Arnold has more than 40 offers and has been mentioned with schools like Alabama and Tennessee, the talented DB says Florida State has not slowed down its recruiting efforts at all. He said he is in frequent communication with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and head coach Mike Norvell.
"They have been on me really hard," Arnold said. "They are telling me, 'Come be the difference maker. Be one of the last DBs to complete this really good class at defensive back at Florida State.' I have pretty high interest in them."
The Tallahassee native also got a surprise when he spoke on the phone recently with one of the greatest athletes to ever play at Florida State -- cornerback legend Deion Sanders.
