Defensive back is one of Florida State's top priorities for its 2021 recruiting class, and the Seminoles have already made major strides in meeting their goals.

Of their 13 current commitments, three are defensive backs.

But it's no secret that head coach Mike Norvell and his staff would love to cap off that group with a couple of local standouts -- Florida High star Ahmari Harvey and John Paul II star Terrion Arnold.

With that in mind, Warchant reached out to both of those highly touted Tallahassee targets to see how their recruiting process is going, what their feelings are currently for the Seminoles, and which other programs might be catching their attention.

First up is a look at Harvey, who is a member of the Rivals250 and one of the top prospects in the state of Florida. (The Arnold update will run on Tuesday.)

Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial.