Rivals250 DB Harvey likes changes at FSU: 'The direction is looking up'
Defensive back is one of Florida State's top priorities for its 2021 recruiting class, and the Seminoles have already made major strides in meeting their goals.
Of their 13 current commitments, three are defensive backs.
But it's no secret that head coach Mike Norvell and his staff would love to cap off that group with a couple of local standouts -- Florida High star Ahmari Harvey and John Paul II star Terrion Arnold.
With that in mind, Warchant reached out to both of those highly touted Tallahassee targets to see how their recruiting process is going, what their feelings are currently for the Seminoles, and which other programs might be catching their attention.
First up is a look at Harvey, who is a member of the Rivals250 and one of the top prospects in the state of Florida. (The Arnold update will run on Tuesday.)
Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial.
There's a lot to like about Ahmari Harvey's game.
He can play multiple positions, he has very good instincts when it comes to making plays on the ball, and he possesses great closing speed.
Harvey has been a huge target of FSU's coaching staff since it came together last December, and he is high on the list of several other major college football powers as well. But instead of soaking up that attention, Harvey says he has been focused on expanding his skill set and improving his all-around game.
While most believe he will line up at safety on the college level, Harvey is determined to show he can play cornerback as well.
"I've been working on my corner skills since I know in college I might need to play at both," he said. "I look at myself as a defensive athlete. I can play anything in the secondary. In high school, I play either nickel or safety because that way I can control a lot of that secondary in the middle of the field.
"I'm working a lot on man-skills in coverage."
When it comes to Florida State's pursuit of Harvey, it has been a team effort. Over the past six or seven months, he has spent a lot of time talking with Norvell, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news