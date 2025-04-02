Former Clemson forward Chauncey Wiggins transferring to Florida State

Florida State's third transfer addition of the offseason is the first from a high-major program and also the first from within the ACC.
Clemson transfer forward Chauncey Wiggins has committed to FSU after visiting campus early this week. The news was first reported by Field of 68 and confirmed by Wiggins on social media.
Wiggins is a rising senior from Grayson, Ga. The 6-foot-10.5 forward appeared in 97 games over the last three seasons for the Tigers and saw his role consistently grow. This past season, he appeared in all 34 games and made 26 starts, averaging career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (2.9) over 23.6 minutes per game.
In line with the Seminoles' portal targets and additions so far this offseason, Wiggins is a proven capable shooter over his time in college. He made 42 of 115 three-pointers (36.5%), which is right in line with his career three-point percentage. He also made 80.6% of his free throws this past season and is a career 76.7% free-throw shooter over three seasons at Clemson.
In two games this past season vs. FSU, Wiggins scored 22 total points, 12 rebounds, a block and a steal.
Wiggins is FSU's third portal addition and the second forward the Seminoles have brought in, following St. Bonaventure transfer Lajae Jones, a 6-foot-7 forward who announced his commitment to FSU on Monday. FSU first landed Drexel guard transfer Kobe MaGee on Saturday.
FSU basketball transfer portal tracker
