Former Clemson forward Chauncey Wiggins transferring to Florida State

Florida State's third transfer addition of the offseason is the first from a high-major program and also the first from within the ACC.

Clemson transfer forward Chauncey Wiggins has committed to FSU after visiting campus early this week. The news was first reported by Field of 68 and confirmed by Wiggins on social media.

Wiggins is a rising senior from Grayson, Ga. The 6-foot-10.5 forward appeared in 97 games over the last three seasons for the Tigers and saw his role consistently grow. This past season, he appeared in all 34 games and made 26 starts, averaging career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (2.9) over 23.6 minutes per game.