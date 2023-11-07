This year’s class will be celebrated during the ACC Football Honors program presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, and during the on-field pregame festivities at the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game, set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium. ACC Network will air the ACC Football Honors production on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Ward finished his career holding 19 FSU records and seven ACC records and was 22-2 as the starting quarterback, culminating in an 18-16 win over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl on January 1, 1994, for the Seminoles first national title.

A consensus All-American in 1993, Ward won over 30 individual honors in addition to the Heisman Trophy, including the Davey O’Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Maxwell Award. After FSU joined the ACC in 1992, Ward was the 1992 and 1993 ACC Player of the Year, the 1993 Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-ACC first-team selection.

Ward, from Thomasville, Ga., led Florida State to its first national championship in 1993, the same year he won the Heisman Trophy as the best player in the country. One of the most decorated players in college football history, Ward was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s ACC Honors Class and we look forward to the opportunity to recognize these amazing individuals who have made incredible contributions to their respective institutions,” ACC Commissioner Dr. Jim Phillips said. “The ACC Football Honors event is a meaningful part of our ACC Football Championship Game weekend, and we are proud to celebrate another extraordinary class of former student-athletes and coaches.”

The complete 2023 ACC Football Honors class:

Gosder Cherilus, OL, Boston College (2004-07)

A 2007 Sporting News All-America Second-Team honoree • A 2007 Second-Team All-ACC selection • Recipient of the team’s Unsung Hero Award • A member of the Class of 2023 Varsity Club Hall of Fame • A 2007 team captain • Started a school-record 51 straight games • Started all 14 games at left tackle for an offensive line unit that helped support quarterback Matt Ryan in his record-setting 2007 season, as the Eagles went 11-3 overall • That season, he helped pave the way for the Eagles’ offense to record 5,924 yards in total offense and rank seventh in the nation with an average of 323.9 passing yards per game • Drafted in the first round as the 17th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2008 NFL Draft • Played nine seasons in the NFL for the Lions, Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 132 games.

Jeff Bostic, OL, Clemson (1977-79)

A member of the Clemson Hall of Fame Class of 1996 • Played at Clemson from 1977-79 • Inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 • A member of the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 • An All-ACC First-Team selection in 1979 • Went undrafted to play 14 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins from 1980-93, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1983 • Was also an NFL All-Pro selection in 1983 • Named one of the 80 Greatest Redskins and a member of the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame • Started on three Super Bowl championship teams for Washington in 1982, 1987 and 1991 • Named to ESPN’s 40-Man Roster of Greatest Super Bowl players prior to Super Bowl XL.

Matt Daniels, S, Duke (2008-11)

A Second-Team All-America selection by the Walter Camp Foundation in 2011 • A 2011 All-ACC First-Team member • A 2011 team captain for the Blue Devils • Awarded the 2011 Carmen Falcone Team MVP Award • Ranks in the top 20 in Duke football history with 324 career tackles • Was a 2011 ACC Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipient • Recognized as a 2011 National Football Foundation University Student-Athlete and a member of the National Football Foundation Hampshire Society • A three-time All-ACC Academic team member (2009, 2010, 2011) • Represented Duke in the 2012 East-West Shrine Bowl Game • Signed as an undrafted free agent and played four seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the San Diego Chargers from 2012-15 • Has served as an assistant coach in the NFL in each of the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings.

Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State (1989-93)

One of the most decorated players in the history of college football • Led the Seminoles to their first national championship in 1993 • A member of the College Football Hall of Fame • Inducted into the Florida State Hall of Fame in 1999 • One of just five Florida State players to have his number retired • 1993 Heisman Trophy award winner, the first in FSU history • A consensus All-American in 1993 • Florida State’s first consensus All-American quarterback • Was only the second football player in history to win the prestigious Sullivan Award, presented to the nation’s top amateur athlete • Won over 30 individual awards in addition to the Heisman • 1993 Davey O’Brien Award winner • 1993 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner • 1993 Maxwell Award winner • Two-time ACC Player of the Year (1992 and 1993) • 1993 ACC Offensive Player of the Year • A two-time All-ACC first-team selection (1992 and 1993) • A member of the 1992-93 ACC All-Academic team • Set 19 school and seven ACC records • 1993 FSU team captain • Has the highest completion rate for a season (69.5 percent in 1993) and lowest career interception percentage (2.90%) in FSU history • Set the FSU record for touchdown passes in a season with 27 in 1993 • Posted a 22-2 record in his two seasons as the starter at quarterback for the Seminoles • Was also a four-year starter at point guard on the Seminoles basketball team • Played in the NBA for more than a decade following his collegiate career at FSU.

George O’Leary, Head Coach, Georgia Tech (1987-91, 1994; 1995-2001)

Two-time ACC Coach of the Year (1998 and 2000) • A member of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 • Named the 2000 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year • Tabbed the AFCA Region I Coach of the Year in 1998 • Was the head coach for seven seasons at Georgia Tech from 1995-2001 • Posted an overall record of 52-33 as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets • Led the Yellow Jackets for five bowl appearances from 1997-2001 • Guided Georgia Tech to an ACC Co-Championship in 1998, going 10-2 overall • Served as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Georgia Tech from 1987-91 and in 1994, including in 1990 when the Yellow Jackets went 11-0-1 and won the national championship.

Michael Bush, RB, Louisville (2003-06)

Has his jersey honored at Louisville • Led Louisville to three-straight bowl appearances in 2003, 2004 and 2005 • Scored 39 career touchdowns, third all-time in program history • Rushed for 2,508 yards with the Cardinals, which ranks in the top-10 all-time in Louisville history • Totaled 39 career rushing touchdowns and 41 total touchdowns at Louisville, both the fourth-most in program history • Set the single-season rushing touchdown record in Louisville history with 23 in 2005 • Also holds the single-season total touchdown record with 24 scores in 2005 • Holds the single-season record for points with 144 in 2005 • Rushed for 1,143 yards in 2005, despite missing two games, recording six 100-yard rushing games • Led all of NCAA in points per game average at 14.4 in 2005 • Drafted in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders • Played six seasons in the NFL with the Raiders and Chicago Bears (2008-13) • Recorded 3,250 rushing yards and 1,010 receiving yards with 31 total touchdowns in his NFL career.

Dennis Harrah, OL, Miami (1972-74)

A member of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame • A Sporting News and Time magazine first-team All-American in 1974 • A second-team All-America selection by The Associated Press and the United Press International (UPI) in 1974 • Named first-team All-South Independent by The Associated Press in both 1973 and 1974 • Drafted in the first round as the No. 11 pick overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams • Played 13 seasons in the NFL for the Rams from 1975-87 • Helped lead the Rams to six NFC West Division Championships (1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979 and 1985) • Was a member of the Los Angeles Rams team that went to the Super Bowl in 1979 • A first-team All-Pro selection in 1986 • A six-time Pro Bowl selection (1978, 1979, 1980, 1985, 1986 and 1987) • Named to the Los Angeles Rams 40th Anniversary Team • A member of the West Virginia Sports Writer Hall of Fame and the Orange County Sports Hall of Fame.

Alge Crumpler, TE, North Carolina (1996-2000)

A finalist for the 2000 John Mackey Award, awarded to the nation’s best tight end • A three-time All-ACC honoree (1997, 1999, and 2000) • Was a co-recipient of the Tar Heels’ Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award as a true freshman in 1996 • Also threw the shot put for the North Carolina men’s track & field team • Drafted in the second round as the 35th overall pick of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons • Played 10 seasons in the NFL (2001-10) with the Falcons, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots • A four-time Pro Bowl selection (2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006) • Finished his NFL career with 373 receptions, 4,743 receiving yards and 39 receiving touchdowns.

Ray Agnew, DT, NC State (1986-89)

Two-time All-ACC selection (1988 and 1989) • 1986 ACC Rookie of the Year • Awarded the Governor’s Award in 1989, the award given to the team’s Most Valuable Player • A two-time winner of the team’s Carey Brewbaker Award, awarded to the team’s Most Valuable Defensive Lineman (1989 and 1990) • Led the ACC in tackles-for-loss in 1989 • Led the Wolfpack in sacks in 1987 • Drafted in the first round as the No. 10 overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 1990 NFL Draft • Named to the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) NFL All-Rookie Team in 1990 • A member of the XXXIV Super Bowl Championship team with the St. Louis Rams in 2000 • Played 11 seasons in the NFL (1990-2000) for the Patriots, New York Giants and St. Louis Rams • Totaled 448 tackles, 22.5 sacks and two interceptions over his NFL career • Served as the Director of Pro Personnel for the Los Angeles Rams (2017-20) and is now the Assistant General Manager for the Detroit Lions.

Jackie Sherrill, Head Coach, Pitt (1973-75; 1977-81)

Named the 1981 Walter Camp Coach of the Year • Served as the head coach for the Panthers for five seasons from 1977-81 • Posted an overall record of 50-9-1 over those five seasons • Ranks first in Pitt history in winning percentage at 84.2 percent • Led the Panthers to three consecutive 11-win seasons in 1979, 1980, and 1981 • Guided Pitt to five straight bowl games (1977, 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1981), going 4-1 overall with wins in the 1977 Gator Bowl, 1979 Fiesta Bowl, 1980 Gator Bowl and 1982 Sugar Bowl • Was an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under head coach Johnny Majors from 1973-75.

Rob Konrad, FB, Syracuse (1995-98)

A two-time Doak Walker Award candidate • Named to the 1998 All-Big East Conference second team as a running back • Awarded the team’s Mark Hoffman Award in 1998, awarded to the team’s most outstanding back • Served as a team captain for the 1998 Big East Championship team • The last Syracuse player to ever wear the number 44 • Played in the 1999 Senior Bowl • Drafted in the second round as the 43rd overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 1999 NFL Draft • Played six seasons in the NFL for the Dolphins and the Oakland Raiders.

Rondé Barber, DB, Virginia (1994-96)

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 • One of just 24 players in Virginia history to have his jersey retired • A three-time All-American (1994, 1995 and 1996) • Named the 1994 ACC Rookie of the Year • A three-time All-ACC first-team selection (1994, 1995 and 1996), earning second- or third-team All-America honors each of his years with UVA • Along with his brother Tiki, they became the first brother combination to be named first-team All-ACC in the same season two years in a row in 1995 and 1996 • Helped lead the Cavaliers to bowl wins in the 1994 Independence Bowl and the 1995 Peach Bowl • Tied for 15th overall in the ACC and third in Virginia history with 15 career interceptions • Led the ACC in interceptions with eight in 1994 • Was member of UVA defense that intercepted passes in 39 consecutive games (1993-1996) to set an NCAA record • Drafted in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers • Played 16 seasons for the Buccaneers (1997-2012) • A member of the Super Bowl XXXVII Championship team • Finished his NFL career with 47 regular-season interceptions • Retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in sacks by a cornerback with 25 • Named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team (2000s) • Was a five-time Pro Bowl selection • A three-time All-Pro first-team pick (2001, 2004 and 2005) and a two-time All-Pro second-team selection (2002 and 2006) • A member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor • Holds the NFL record for the most consecutive starts by a defensive back with 215 (224 including playoffs).

Jeff King, TE, Virginia Tech (2001-05)

A 2004 All-America second-team selection by College Football News • A two-time All-ACC second-team selection (2004 and 2005) • Set a school record for touchdown catches by a tight end with 11 • Was the first player in school history to catch a touchdown pass in four consecutive games (2005) • Set a single-season program record for tight ends with 26 catches for 292 yards and six touchdowns his senior year in 2005 • Drafted in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers • Played seven seasons in the NFL for the Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals • Finished his NFL career with 156 receptions for 1,323 yards and 12 touchdowns • Has worked in the Chicago Bears’ front office since 2015 and currently serves as the Co-Director of Player Personnel.

Bill Ard, OL, Wake Forest (1977-80)

Inducted into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame in 1993 • Named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News in 1980 • One of the top offensive linemen in Wake Forest history • Named All-ACC first team in 1980 • Was a recipient of the Bill George Award, awarded to Wake Forest’s standout on offensive or defense • Served as a team captain his senior year • Drafted in the eighth round by the New York Giants in the 1981 NFL Draft • Played 10 seasons in the NFL (1981-91) with the Giants and the Green Bay Packers • A member of the New York Giants Super Bowl XXI Championship team in 1987 • Named to the Professional Football Writers Association (PFWA) All-Rookie Team in 1981 • Played in 148 games over his NFL career, starting 123 contests.