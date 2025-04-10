Chris Thomsen and usage of tight ends has Evan Jacobson interested in FSU

For the second straight cycle, it appears that tight ends coach Chris Thomsen has been able to connect with multiple midwestern tight end prospects, including Jacobson.

Thursday marked the first time that Jacobson has been on campus since then, with the Seminoles battling two other schools for his services. Jacobson has locked in official visits to Auburn (June 13), Notre Dame (June 20) and one to Florida State sandwiched in between on June 16.

"We've known each other for a while and talk all the time on the phone — him (Thomsen) and Coach (Preston) Brady. I feel really good with those guys. He knows what he is doing at the tight end position and it can really develop me," Jacobson said.

"He's more laid back than a lot of people I've seen. But he knows what he is doing and gets right to the point. There is not a lot of wasted time or wasted movement — which I really like about him. He's just a really good dude to talk to and get along with," he later added on Thomsen.

But as good as that relationship has been, Thursday's visit was about seeing coordinator Gus Malzahn's offense and how tight ends are implemented.

"It was a really great visit. I got to see that at practice obviously — the tight ends had a great day today — a ton of receptions. Just got to a learn a ton (today). They line up everywhere. They are asked to do everything and that excites me. Getting ready for the next level, that's something that you want," Jacobson said.

At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Jacobson's body type resembles that of true freshman Chase Loftin, a Nebraska native that lived within a two-hour drive from where Jacobson is from. Jacobson got to talk with Loftin a little more on the visit as well as the other tight ends. Being able to see a mold of his body type in action and the opportunities to play early was a memorable part of the visit.

"I want to play and be on the field and there is a great opportunity (here) for that and what they do with the tight end here — or what I saw today in practice — is really exciting. I mean there had to be 10-plus tight end receptions in the live stuff," he said.

Auburn and Notre Dame are the other two schools most directly involved with Jacobson, but there are other unspecified schools looking to get in the mix. As of now though, Jacobson feels good with the three schools he has set up official visits. And, yes, he is comfortable leaving home.

What does he want to see during his next time in Tallahassee?

"I'm big on relationships and I know they are, too," Jacobson said. "So just being around them some more and getting to know them more and really dive in-depth with everything, because being here for a day is different than being here for a long weekend."

Jacobson will return for his official visit on June 16th.

