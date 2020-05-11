In 2010, coming off a dismal 7-6 season, the Seminoles started 32 different players during that Peach Bowl championship year.

They started 19 different players on offense.

Of those 19, two were 2-star recruits, nine were 3-stars, eight were 4-stars and none were 5-stars.

Of the 13 different players that started on defense, one was a 2-star, three were 3-stars, five were 4-stars and four (Greg Reid, Markus White, Jacobbi McDaniel and Nigel Bradham) were 5-star recruits.

So in total, the starters for the 2010 Florida State football team consisted of three 2-star recruits, 12 3-star recruits, 13 four-star recruits and four 5-star recruits.

Let's fast-forward a decade, shall we?

The 2020 Florida State football roster consists of 33 players who have started multiple games at the collegiate level.

Of those 33, there are two 2-star recruits (both incoming transfers), 10 3-star recruits, 16 4-star recruits and five 5-star recruits.

*ALSO SEE: Updated Florida State football eligibility and scholarship chart for 2020

I know stars aren't everything. They're important, of course. There is almost always a correlation between a great football team and at least a couple of great recruiting classes. But we all understand a four-star tag doesn't guarantee someone is going to be a great (or even average) college player, while a three-star label doesn't mean the ceiling can't be sky high.

For instance: In 2010, you could make the case that the three best players off that team (Christian Ponder, Rodney Hudson and Xavier Rhodes) were all 3-star recruits.

But that's not the point I'm trying to make right now. So, move on!

The point I'm trying to make is this: The Seminoles' 2010 roster and the 2020 roster — at least by star ratings — are incredibly similar.

The 2010 team had 18 blue-chip recruits that started multiple games.