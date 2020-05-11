Clark: Can 2020 be repeat of 2010? Plenty of similarities for FSU football
It's been almost 10 years since Jimbo Fisher made his debut as Florida State’s head football coach in August of 2010.
And when Mike Norvell makes his debut here in a few months (I firmly believe I have the power to type things into existence, so consider the 2020 season saved!), his roster will share quite a few similarities with the one Fisher inherited before that 10-win season a decade ago.
You know how I know that?
I did some research. That's how.
In 2010, coming off a dismal 7-6 season, the Seminoles started 32 different players during that Peach Bowl championship year.
They started 19 different players on offense.
Of those 19, two were 2-star recruits, nine were 3-stars, eight were 4-stars and none were 5-stars.
Of the 13 different players that started on defense, one was a 2-star, three were 3-stars, five were 4-stars and four (Greg Reid, Markus White, Jacobbi McDaniel and Nigel Bradham) were 5-star recruits.
So in total, the starters for the 2010 Florida State football team consisted of three 2-star recruits, 12 3-star recruits, 13 four-star recruits and four 5-star recruits.
Let's fast-forward a decade, shall we?
The 2020 Florida State football roster consists of 33 players who have started multiple games at the collegiate level.
Of those 33, there are two 2-star recruits (both incoming transfers), 10 3-star recruits, 16 4-star recruits and five 5-star recruits.
*ALSO SEE: Updated Florida State football eligibility and scholarship chart for 2020
I know stars aren't everything. They're important, of course. There is almost always a correlation between a great football team and at least a couple of great recruiting classes. But we all understand a four-star tag doesn't guarantee someone is going to be a great (or even average) college player, while a three-star label doesn't mean the ceiling can't be sky high.
For instance: In 2010, you could make the case that the three best players off that team (Christian Ponder, Rodney Hudson and Xavier Rhodes) were all 3-star recruits.
But that's not the point I'm trying to make right now. So, move on!
The point I'm trying to make is this: The Seminoles' 2010 roster and the 2020 roster — at least by star ratings — are incredibly similar.
The 2010 team had 18 blue-chip recruits that started multiple games.
