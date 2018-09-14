It's a bizarre thing to type. I'm sure it's going to be a bizarre thing to read.

But the 2018 Florida State football season very well could hinge on what happens in Syracuse, N.Y., on Saturday afternoon. In that crazy, old dome. Against a team that went 4-8 in each of the last two seasons.

Yep, that's where the FSU program is right now -- after a week in which it scored a grand total of three points against Virginia Tech and then had come to back in the final minutes to beat FCS opponent Samford.

It's hard to say a team is at a crossroads after two games in one week, but that's exactly where I feel FSU is heading into Saturday.

Don't misunderstand me. I don't think what happens in the Carrier Dome will have a long-lasting impact on Willie Taggart's tenure. I don't think it's a make-or-break game for his legacy at FSU or anything ridiculous like that.

But it might just be make-=or-break for this season. For this team. For this roster. And, quite frankly, it very well could be the reason those streaks everyone around here is so proud of -- the consecutive bowl games and the winning seasons -- either continue or get terminated.

That's how big this game could be.

And here's why: I don't think this past week is a true indication of what the 2018 FSU football team can be. Obviously, I don't expect the Seminoles to compete for any championships this season. I do have the gift of sight after all. But I also don't think things are necessarily as bad as they looked the first two games.

If FSU can go up to Syracuse and play well -- not just win, but look good doing it -- then I think there's still a chance for this squad to accomplish some pretty nice things.

If FSU loses? Well, then you start checking the schedule and wondering if it can reach even three or four wins this season. Because if you can almost lose to Samford, then lose the following week to one of the perennial doormats of the ACC, well, you're going to have a problem beating anyone left on the schedule.

The Seminoles' 2018 schedule is that hard. And you would have proven through three games that you're not anywhere close to good enough to navigate it.