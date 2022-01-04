Clark: Five things we learned about Atkins as an offensive coordinator

Here are the answers that stood out the most to me.

But that didn't mean there weren't still many questions lingering when Florida State announced Atkins would get the job. And he was asked plenty on Tuesday morning.

Not only had offensive line coach Alex Atkins been an offensive coordinator before, but he has been arguably the Seminoles' best assistant coach under Norvell. And a promotion seemed like the natural progression for a coach who is considered one of the rising stars in the profession.

When Kenny Dillingham left Florida State to become Oregon's offensive coordinator, it didn't surprise many that FSU head coach Mike Norvell promoted from within.

Norvell will be the primary play-caller

This isn't a stunner. Not because Atkins doesn't have the coaching acumen to call plays during the course of a game, but he just doesn't have the time. Offensive line coaches are constantly -- and I mean constantly -- going over blocking assignments and techniques with their players during the course of a game. Nobody whips out a dry-erase board and wreaks havoc on it quite like an offensive line coach.

It's hard to imagine Atkins being able to make the adjustments he needs to make during the course of a game with his personnel, and also be thinking about what the best call should be on second-and-long in the red zone. That's a lot to ask.

So, the actual play-calling will be Norvell's. Unlike the last two years, when that role was Dillingham's.

"It is Coach Norvell's offense," Atkins said on Tuesday. "I’m here to learn how to coordinate it from an organizational standpoint and learn how to call it, but Coach Norvell will call plays. It’s just more learning how he does it and how he sees the game and basically organizing it. Being a line coach, you are always heavily involved in the play-calling process. Now I’m just involved in all aspects of the process."

Atkins will stay on the field

This was a no-brainer, but now we know exactly what the game-day dynamic will be. Atkins and Norvell will be on the sidelines during the game, and some -- most likely new quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz -- will be up in the booth communicating with both.

It makes perfect sense. After all, when was the last time an offensive line coach has been in the booth? Can you imagine that scene? Five linemen all passing the phone to one another to be yelled at?

This allows Atkins to be near Norvell during critical moments and also coach his linemen throughout the course of the game.

It ain't all about the portal

It's no secret that Florida State has and will continue to pursue transfers for the upcoming season. The Seminoles already have landed two offensive linemen, two wide receivers and a defensive back, in fact, from the portal. But Atkins made a point of clarifying that while the Seminoles are always looking to get better, he knows the best way to build a program is to do it through the high school ranks.

"I think the portal has allowed some guys to be allowed to still grow up -- some young guys -- so you won't have to play them too early or stunt their development," he said. "And I think that's how we view it. I can't speak on everybody else, but the high school players, I want to develop those guys and get them the best as they can be. Be system guys. That's the goal. Because that's how you build continuity. That's what it needs to be. And I think people are just using the portal as a way to develop the young guys, but still add some Band-Aids when needed."

The ultimate goal is to be a head coach

This isn't exactly earth-shattering news, but Atkins spoke openly about it on Tuesday. He didn't come right out and say he's looking to leave Florida State to be a head coach soon, but that's the trajectory he certainly hopes he's on.

Which is why, he thinks, it's important that he shows he can be a good offensive coordinator at this level. There aren't many African-American head coaches in college football. There are very few African-American offensive coordinators as well.

But you know what else is a rarity? An offensive line coach/offensive coordinator. There are less than five in the Power 5. The vast majority, like Dillingham, are quarterback coaches.

Atkins said he appreciates that Norvell was able to think "outside of the norm" in hiring him as the offensive coordinator.

"Well, if you look at the success of O-Line coaches that have become head coaches -- former O-Line coaches that are actually running offenses -- I believe that research shows that O-Line coaches are very capable," Atkins said. "Very smart. Very understanding of all aspects, and not just protection and run game. And I've always loved all aspects of football and all aspects of offense."

He's going to be very involved in all aspects of the offense

While Atkins won't be calling plays on Saturdays this season, that doesn't mean he won't have heavy input into the game-planning and decision-making that goes on each week.

From Sunday to Friday, he will be coordinating the Florida State offense. Even as he continues to train and coach the Seminoles' offensive line.

During his first two seasons with the 'Noles, Atkins said he's had plenty of say -- like every other assistant on the staff -- when it comes to game-planning. Norvell has never shown any hesitancy at all in taking suggestions from assistant coaches. And Atkins said the head coach has fostered that sort of dialogue all along.

But now Atkins knows he'll have even more say. And it sounds like he can't wait to get started.

"I'm in there," Atkins said. "I want to know what's going in skelly (pass skeleton), I want to see routes, I want to talk about receivers. I love ball. And sometimes when you get in that position (OL coach), they act like it's foreign to you to see other aspects. And O-Line coaches, we do that to ourselves sometimes. We don't want to hear about the other aspects because the offensive line does require quite a bit of attention and development, because it is a huge developmental position.

"To me, personally, I've always wanted to run an offense as being an O-Line coach."

*ALSO SEE: The full Q&A and video interview with Alex Atkins

Contact senior writer Corey Clark at corey@warchant.com and follow @Corey_Clark on Twitter.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council