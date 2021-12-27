Clark: So is COVID about to ravage another college sports season?

The Florida State basketball team hasn't played a game in two weeks. The Miami football team just had to pull out of the Sun Bowl, leaving that committee scrambling for a replacement. Fantasy football teams all over this great land have been blown up with star quarterbacks, running backs and receivers being forced to miss crucial late-season contests. The NBA is about a week away from essentially having Legends games, with 50-year-old Hall of Famers being signed to 10-day contracts to replace players on the protocol list. That would actually be pretty great. Who wouldn't want to see Barkley and Shaq playing high-level basketball again? Other than their joints and organs? Yes, it's become apparent, even though we're almost in 2022, the sports world is still very much being impacted by COVID-19. And I think it's fair to ask: How is this ever going to truly end? College football went virtually all of the 2021 regular season without a cancelation due to COVID, now there have been five bowl games canceled and two others (the Gator and the Sun Bowl) trying to move on with last-minute replacements. College basketball has been demolished in December. And who knows if it will have a normal March Madness in 2022? Two years ago, the most talented team in Florida State history didn't get a chance to chase a championship. Last year, Scottie Barnes -- who might end up being the best player not named Cowens to ever lace 'em up at FSU -- never got to truly experience the Tucker Center with a full crowd. Or the feel of a real NCAA Tournament atmosphere. And now this year, Leonard Hamilton's team is ... well, who knows? *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

FSU's Quincy Ballard attempts a shot earlier this season. (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant)

The Orange Bowl Classic game against UCF was canceled because of COVID within the program. The following game against North Florida was postponed. The Seminoles are scheduled to play at Boston College on Wednesday, but who can have any real clue if that game will be played? Seemingly every other college basketball game in the last week has been canceled because of COVID. It's gotten to the point where I'm legitimately surprised if I see a game listed on my TV guide and it's actually being played when I click over to the channel. Here's my issue with all this. Well, I don't even know if "issue" is the right word because that implies that I disagree with what's happening in the sports world, with all of these safety measures. I think the better word is "concern." I'm concerned that other than the NFL, and perhaps the NBA here soon, no other sporting governing bodies are going to alter the way they view COVID even though COVID has so drastically altered its original form. So is College Football bowl executive director Nick Carparelli. "Health and safety will always be the most important concern," he told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "However, I think the frustrating part is while the virus has evolved and weakened, the protocols in college athletics have not changed. There are other sports organizations, most notably the NFL, that have evolved and are functioning just fine."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcG9rZSB3aXRoIEJvd2wgU2Vhc29uIGV4ZWN1dGl2ZSBkaXJlY3Rv ciBOaWNrIENhcnBhcmVsbGkgZWFybGllciBhYm91dCB0aGUgcmVjZW50IGJv d2wgY2FuY2VsbGF0aW9ucy4gSGVyZeKAmXMgcGFydCBvZiB3aGF0IGhlIGhh ZCB0byBzYXk6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YYUtVOFhKak9nIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWGFLVThYSmpPZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFt IFJpdHRlbmJlcmcgKEBFU1BOUml0dGVuYmVyZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FU1BOUml0dGVuYmVyZy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3NTE4ODM1 ODE3MTMwODAzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyNiwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK