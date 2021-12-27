FSU basketball game at Boston College postponed due to COVID

The Florida State men's basketball team hasn't played a game in nearly two weeks, and that unscheduled break apparently will last a little longer due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Seminoles, who missed games against UCF and North Florida due to issues within their own program, found out Monday that this Wednesday's game at Boston College also has been postponed. The COVID issues this time are within the BC program.

FSU's last game was a 97-60 rout of Lipscomb on Dec. 15.

*ALSO SEE: Clark: So is COVID about to ravage another college sports season?

The UCF game, which was part of the Orange Bowl Classic, was canceled. The UNF game was postponed.

Florida State is 6-4 on the season and 0-1 in the ACC.

The Seminoles' next game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, at N.C. State. That game is set for a 4 p.m. tip-off on the ACC Network.

Don't miss our exclusive Football and Recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial