Finally, we have arrived.

The longest Florida State offseason in 38 years officially ends tomorrow. As you might remember, the Seminoles didn't play a game after November last year, so the usual eight-month wait between the final game and preseason practice became a nine-month hiatus for FSU fans and media members.

Now we're here, ready to see if the 2019 version is any better than the 2018 one.

And I'm here to tell you (well, actually here to type to you) that I think I've convinced myself that it's not just going to be better, but it might just be the type of resurgence that can put this program back on a track to the top of that glorious, snow-capped mountain it tumbled off of a few years ago.

Willie Taggart will meet with the media this afternoon for the annual start-of-preseason press conference.

Then practice will begin on Friday. And we'll all get our first look at the 2019 Seminoles.

***Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***

Taggart, I'm sure, will talk about his excitement for the upcoming season. He'll tell us he's got more of his types of guys on the roster, and that they're more "all in" than they were a year ago.

By the way, did coaches use the term "all in" before the great poker boom at the turn of the century? If Rounders hadn't been made, if Chris Moneymaker hadn't turned the sport into a reality show on ESPN with his World Series of Poker win, would most of us even know that term?

Either way, I'm all in on the 2019 Florida State Seminoles.