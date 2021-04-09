I hesitate to call it the "Garnet and Gold Game" because it actually will be just one half of a scrimmage, with offense vs. defense, and no actual teams chosen.

Again, though, it's an important day for Mike Norvell and his staff.

So, let's start counting down the things I'm looking for most on Saturday.

1. Jermaine Johnson coming off the edge

You've read about him all spring. We've sung his praises so loudly here at Warchant we might as well be part of a choir. And I just want you to see what we've seen for the last month. Because it's really impressive.

On Thursday, during 11-on-11, the Georgia transfer had a play coming off the edge where it didn't even seem possible that a defensive end could get in the backfield that quickly. The ball was snapped. McKenzie Milton caught it. And before he could even think about making a throw, Johnson was tapping him on the back for a sack.

Now, granted, that wasn't a shining moment for left tackle Darius Washington, who didn't even have time to yell, "Look out!" at Milton before the play was over. But it was indicative of exactly what Johnson can bring to this defense: A legitimate, potentially dominant, pass-rusher.

"Jermaine has brought a lot," defensive tackle Fabien Lovett said with a laugh. "He's brought more confidence. And he's more standout at setting the edge and not letting anything just leak outside. Like a lot of stuff we dealt with last year, we're not dealing with as much."

Not too hard to read between those lines. They're a country mile wide.

Safe to say, the defensive end position has gotten an upgrade at one spot, at least.

But I thought it was also interesting what Norvell had to say about Johnson on Thursday. While his pass-rushing talent is obvious, it's not the only thing he can do.