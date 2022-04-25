Clark: Taking in an eventful weekend for FSU sports
One team on the diamond pulled off a dramatic sweep at home.
Another team on the diamond lost a couple of heartbreakers on the road.
And then one of the all-time diamonds on the Florida State hardwood got himself some wonderful hardware.
And that's where I want to start in this weekend wrap-up of FSU sports, with the phenomenon known as Scottie Barnes.
I'll always consider myself lucky that I got to cover that guy at all. Truly. Getting to watch him for a full season of college basketball — even from a masked-up, far-away, zoom-interviewing distance — was one of the reasons why this job is so much fun.
But as good as I thought he could be in the NBA, I have to admit I didn't think he could be something like this so soon.
***Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***
The No. 4 overall pick averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1 steal per game for the Raptors. He led all rookies in minutes played and ranked third in points and rebounds and fifth in assists, steals and blocks.
Of course, numbers don't tell the whole story with Barnes. Just like they didn't when he was here. He's never going to lead the NBA in points scored. He doesn't want to. Or need to. The great thing about Barnes is he doesn't care, not one iota, about what his stats say at the end of a game.
The only thing he cares about is if his team has more points than the other one. That's it. If he happens to put up some big numbers to get that accomplished, then so be it. But he's never going to hunt points. He's never going to try to get his at the expense of his team.
That was evident when he was willing to come off the bench at Florida State despite being one of the best players on the planet. If you watched him at all during his one season here, you saw that zeal he had, the energy, the enthusiasm. You saw how excited he got for his teammates -- the ones who wouldn't be lottery picks in a few months.
It's why I was so happy Barnes won this award. Because so often it goes to the rookie who scores the most points. Even if he happens to be on a 20-62 team, if he's putting up big numbers, he might just get the award.
Instead, it went to the guy who helped get his team to the playoffs. The guy who looked like he belonged from the very first minute of his very first game. The guy who can impact the game on both ends of the court, in a variety of ways, without just jacking up shot after shot after shot.
Barnes is going to be in this league for a long time. He has a chance to be the second-best player to ever come out of Florida State. Heck, I shouldn't even put a ceiling on him. He just averaged 15 and 7 as a 20-year-old. Maybe he'll be better than Cowens!
Either way, he's going to be really fun to watch.
Just like he was when he was here.
Hey, speaking of fun to watch: Let's discuss that baseball team, shall we?
Just kidding, I'll save that for the end.
Just wanted to give a quick shout out to the FSU softball team, which swept Clemson at home this weekend and is now a staggering 43-5 on the season.
If you missed the series, the Seminoles pulled off two comebacks in the first two games and then handled the Tigers easily in the third.
Super senior -- and emphasis on the word "super" there — Sydney Sherrill had maybe her best series of the season, hitting a homer and driving in six runs in the sweep.
Sherrill is the lone holdover from the national championship team, and she'd like nothing more, I'm sure, than finishing off her career with anohter one in 2022.
That's going to be a tall order, of course. It's hard to get out to Oklahoma City, period. And when you do get there, the odds are you're going to have to beat the juggernaut Oklahoma Sooners, who will have an entire stadium of fans cheering against you.
Still. That doesn't mean the Seminoles can't pull it off. They almost did it last year, and they look to be even better this season. The 43-5 mark is FSU’s best ever to start a season.
Even after I wrote that behind-the-scenes story a couple of months ago, they haven't slowed down at all. They somehow avoided the Clark Jinx and have excelled anyway, and they seem poised to be a Top 8 national seed once again.
As for the baseball team?
Well, they don't seem poised to be a Top 8 national seed.
The Seminoles played well for long stretches this weekend at Clemson, but not well enough. They squandered late leads in Game 1 and Game 3 and wound up losing the series to the Tigers.
In what seems like an impossible stat, but it was broadcast on the ACC Network (so, it's probably true), the Seminoles have now been outscored in the eighth inning of games this year 36-3.
Read that again.
They've scored three runs in the eighth inning this year and given up 36. For the non-math folks out there, that's a run differential of minus-33. In a pretty important inning!
If you want to know why FSU isn't hunting a national seed, that's the first place to look. Because it says so much about what this team is missing.
It hasn't established itself a reliable bullpen. Jonah Scolaro has done a lot of good things for this program, he's gotten a lot of outs, but this season he's been in the middle of a whole lot of those eighth innings — including on Sunday.
After how Carson Montgomery looked coming out of the pen his last two appearances -- and maybe as importantly how he looked starting on Sunday (didn't get out of the second inning) -- I would strongly consider moving him to the back end of the bullpen.
But heck, will it matter if this team can't figure out how to score runs late?
That, to me, more than the fielding (five errors on Sunday), more than the bullpen, more than the sometimes questionable baserunning, is the biggest issue with this club. It just isn't good offensively.
And when you don't have a lot of elite hitters (the best bats on the team are true freshmen), then you aren't likely going to hit the best relievers. And the eighth inning is about the time those best relievers start coming into the game.
This team isn't horrible. It's got some great wins. It's got a shot to host a regional. And if it gets hot, who knows? Maybe, like in 2019, it can ride some magic fairy dust out to Omaha.
But if it can't turn its fortunes around in the eighth inning, that seems just about impossible right now.
Anyway, that's it for the weekend wrap-up.
Hope you guys had a great one. Now let's see what the transfer portal brings us this week!
Contact senior writer Corey Clark at corey@warchant.com and follow @Corey_Clark on Twitter.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council