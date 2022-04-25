Clark: Taking in an eventful weekend for FSU sports

One team on the diamond pulled off a dramatic sweep at home. Another team on the diamond lost a couple of heartbreakers on the road. And then one of the all-time diamonds on the Florida State hardwood got himself some wonderful hardware. And that's where I want to start in this weekend wrap-up of FSU sports, with the phenomenon known as Scottie Barnes. I'll always consider myself lucky that I got to cover that guy at all. Truly. Getting to watch him for a full season of college basketball — even from a masked-up, far-away, zoom-interviewing distance — was one of the reasons why this job is so much fun. But as good as I thought he could be in the NBA, I have to admit I didn't think he could be something like this so soon. ***Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri presents forward Scottie Barnes the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year award before game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs. (USAToday Sports Images)

The No. 4 overall pick averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1 steal per game for the Raptors. He led all rookies in minutes played and ranked third in points and rebounds and fifth in assists, steals and blocks. Of course, numbers don't tell the whole story with Barnes. Just like they didn't when he was here. He's never going to lead the NBA in points scored. He doesn't want to. Or need to. The great thing about Barnes is he doesn't care, not one iota, about what his stats say at the end of a game. The only thing he cares about is if his team has more points than the other one. That's it. If he happens to put up some big numbers to get that accomplished, then so be it. But he's never going to hunt points. He's never going to try to get his at the expense of his team. That was evident when he was willing to come off the bench at Florida State despite being one of the best players on the planet. If you watched him at all during his one season here, you saw that zeal he had, the energy, the enthusiasm. You saw how excited he got for his teammates -- the ones who wouldn't be lottery picks in a few months. It's why I was so happy Barnes won this award. Because so often it goes to the rookie who scores the most points. Even if he happens to be on a 20-62 team, if he's putting up big numbers, he might just get the award. Instead, it went to the guy who helped get his team to the playoffs. The guy who looked like he belonged from the very first minute of his very first game. The guy who can impact the game on both ends of the court, in a variety of ways, without just jacking up shot after shot after shot. Barnes is going to be in this league for a long time. He has a chance to be the second-best player to ever come out of Florida State. Heck, I shouldn't even put a ceiling on him. He just averaged 15 and 7 as a 20-year-old. Maybe he'll be better than Cowens! Either way, he's going to be really fun to watch. Just like he was when he was here. Hey, speaking of fun to watch: Let's discuss that baseball team, shall we? Just kidding, I'll save that for the end.

FSU softball players Kalei Harding (left) celebrates with teammates during this past weekends series against Clemson. (FSU Sports Inforation)