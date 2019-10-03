What I really don't understand in this latest Florida State quarterback debate is where all the passion comes from.

I understand the folks who think James Blackman gives the Seminoles the best chance to win. I also understand the ones who think Alex Hornibrook is better suited for this offense.

What I don't get, not when it comes to these two guys, is the absolute fervor some people have when arguing for one over the other.

The truth of the matter is: Neither is a great quarterback -- at least not right now. And neither has proven to be worlds better than the other running this offense. They're decent. Both of them. With different strengths and different weaknesses.

And about the same success rate (more on that in a moment).

