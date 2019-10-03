Clark: The latest quarterback quandary for Florida State football
What I really don't understand in this latest Florida State quarterback debate is where all the passion comes from.
I understand the folks who think James Blackman gives the Seminoles the best chance to win. I also understand the ones who think Alex Hornibrook is better suited for this offense.
What I don't get, not when it comes to these two guys, is the absolute fervor some people have when arguing for one over the other.
The truth of the matter is: Neither is a great quarterback -- at least not right now. And neither has proven to be worlds better than the other running this offense. They're decent. Both of them. With different strengths and different weaknesses.
And about the same success rate (more on that in a moment).
From looking at some of the threads on the Tribal Council or conversations on social media, you would think one is Tom Brady and the other is Tom Arnold. When in reality, they're both just ... OK.
The Florida State offense looked the same against N.C. State as it has against everyone else for the most part. There were some highlights, some lowlights, some great plays and some cold stretches. That's just what this offense does in 2019. It's much improved over last year, of course, but it's still got some issues.
After the Louisville game, I was excited to see what Hornibrook could do running the show. I think we all were. He looked poised, controlled, calm and seemed to get the ball out of his hand much quicker when he came on in relief against the Cardinals.
Yet against N.C. State, he was sacked eight times (not all of that is the line's fault), and he also experienced some serious ruts as well. Like the first three drives of the third quarter, when the Seminoles got the ball inside N.C. State territory all three times and ended up with zero points.
I thought Hornibrook was pretty good in the game overall. Don't get me wrong. But he wasn't incredible. He wasn't season-altering. He was just ... decent.
Kind of like Blackman.
