I want to start this off by focusing on the defense. Because, more than anything, from James Blackman's all-too-familiar meltdown to the ridiculous weather delays, the thing I was most disappointed with on Saturday was the Florida State defense.

Especially the defensive line.

You don't come into a season projected to be one of the best units in the country and give up almost 440 yards to a Georgia Tech offense that struggled mightily last year, and who was starting a true freshman at quarterback (more on him in a moment, too) in his very first game.

You should dominate up front.

Did anyone notice that Baveon Johnson and Jashaun Corbin both had more tackles than Cory Durden and Fabien Lovett?

If you don't follow Florida State football all that closely, the first two names are offensive players. The last two names are supposed to be part of one of the best defensive tackle groups in the United States.

Yikes!

Now, we all understand that defensive tackle isn't always a position that's going to wow you with stats. The job, many times, is to free up linebackers to make plays, and to push the pocket back into the quarterback.

But, No. 1, we were told this was going to be an attacking group by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller -- that they weren't there to just eat up blocks. And No. 2, I didn't see a whole lot of pocket-pushing.

The story wasn't any better at defensive end. Joshua Kaindoh went down early, Janarius Robinson didn't do much, and Quashon Fuller, who was forced into action, seemed to flash some potential but didn't make much of an impact either.

Marvin Wilson had some Marvin moments, and he blocked a couple of field goals by giving tremendous effort. But by and large, the defensive line's performance was completely underwhelming.