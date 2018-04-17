It just makes no sense, people.

I get that Jimbo Fisher knows exponentially more about football than I ever will. And he has a 29-game winning streak, a national championship and a $75 million contract to prove it.

But for the life of me, I can't figure out why Tamorrion Terry wasn't on the field last year for Florida State. It defies logic.

I get that he was a freshman. I get that he probably didn't know the entire playbook. And I'm sure it's frustrating running a kid out there that may -- or may not -- run the route he's supposed to run (you know, depending on what coverage the defense is in, and if the QB noticed it, too, and if the offensive line picks up the "Mike" linebacker, and if the ball is snapped before the play clock hits zeroes).

But Heavens to Betsy, people. Did you see that kid on Saturday?

He's a stone-cold freak. He's 6-foot-4, physical and runs like he's the flippin' next Randy Moss. And he couldn't see the field at all? On a team whose best receiver was banged up the entire season? And whose third-best receiver had a significant shoulder injury that caused him to miss multiple games?

FSU's depth at receiver was so bad that James Blackman was throwing post routes to walk-ons. Meanwhile, THIS guy was standing on the sidelines?

DISCLAIMER: There could be a reason for this that I was previously unaware of. In 2016, the NCAA enacted an "academic redshirt" rule. It states that high school students can still enroll in college with a 2.0 GPA and 16 core classes completed, but to participate in Division I sports they would need a 2.3 GPA and at least 10 of those core classes completed by the beginning of their senior year.

We all remember Terry being close to not qualifying during his recruitment. So, maybe the "academic redshirt" could have been the only way he was able to enroll at Florida State. And if that's the case, I owe Fisher an apology. I didn't even know that was a rule - where a player could practice but not play due to high school academics. And he might've been just trying to protect his player when he answered questions about Terry's lack of playing time last season. No one enjoys being misled (or lied to, depending on your viewpoint) but if this was truly the case it's at least understandable.

But we don't know if that's the case. It's not like Fisher deserves much benefit of the doubt when it comes to NOT playing freshman wide receivers - after all, we know D.J. Matthews was 100 percent eligible and he barely got on the field at all in 2017. Auden Tate was 100 percent eligible in 2015. Keith Gavin was 100 percent eligible in 2016. And on and on and on.

So who knows?

All we need to know about Terry now is that he's definitely eligible and he's a preposterous athlete.

Seriously, look at this play. I know it's Khalan Laborn's highlight, technically, but watch No. 15 on this clip.