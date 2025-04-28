Seminole Sidelines: FSU transfer arrivals, draft discussion, diamond notes

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Nick Carlisle and Bob Ferrante discuss a busy few days in the transfer portal — the arrival of cornerback Jeremiah Wilson as well as quarterback Jaylen King — coupled with some departures like tight end Markeston Douglas.

What does it all mean for the respective position groups as FSU pushes forward toward 2025? How does the coaching staff continue to evaluate the groups.

We also discuss AZ Thomas' selection by the NY Jets and Josh Farmer's selection by the New England Patriots. Which free agent pickups have the chance to find success in the NFL? We weigh in on the signees.

And what should we make of the FSU baseball series loss at Louisville as well as the regional hosting outlook for the Seminoles.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

