Clemson's rejuvenated offense will present a real challenge for FSU defense

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

While Florida State's offense hasn't yet found its footing this season, its next opponent is turning back the clock a few years.

There may have been serious questions about Clemson's offense — and the program's future as a whole — entering the season, but it's the Tigers (3-1, 2-0 ACC), not the Seminoles (1-4, 1-3) who have put together a potent offensive attack entering Saturday's matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN).

In an inverse of the last few seasons, the Seminoles rank last in the ACC and 122nd nationally with 4.65 yards per play while Clemson ranks 17th nationally at 7.23 yards per play.

Since an underwhelming season-opening loss to Georgia where Clemson managed just 188 yards of offense and averaged 3.62 yards per play, the Tigers have 8.16 yards per play and 55 points per game in consecutive wins over Appalachian State, NC State and Stanford.

"That first game was not what they wanted, but they've been on a roll since," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said this week of Clemson's offense.

Much of Clemson's turnaround can be attributed to a significant step forward from third-year quarterback Cade Klubnik. In his first full year as a starter in 2023, Klubnik averaged 6.3 yards per pass attempt and had 19 touchdown passes (1.46 per game) to nine interceptions.

Through four games this season, Klubnik is averaging 8.9 yards per pass attempt and has 12 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He's on pace to be Clemson's first 3,000-yard passer since Trevor Lawrence in 2020.

"It starts with him. I think his accuracy on downfield balls has been outstanding..." Fuller said of Klubnik. "He's a year older. Nobody wants to label guys as failures or superstars early. With him, I think he's starting to really come into his own. We've all seen the skills with him. I think he's playing with a little more ball security, doing a better job of it and they've been having success."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL251WkFCUzdJdWdRP3NpPVZGX2pmb1VsNkRPQ1Z0MWU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Klubnik also had 106 rushing yards and four touchdown runs this season, a few of which have been longer runs that display his surprising open-field speed.

"He's one of the more improved players in the country. I think you've seen his confidence," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "He's playing fast, where he's been really dynamic is with his legs. He's had a couple explosive touchdown runs. He's really going to force you to account for him in all things."

Klubnik, although deserving of credit, has been helped by the supporting offensive pieces around him under second-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

While Clemson lost standout running back Will Shipley to the NFL, his 2023 backup, Phil Mafah, has 342 rushing yards in four games and is averaging 7.95 yards per carry.

True freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. leads the Tigers with 238 receiving yards and is averaging 34 yards per catch, which would be the highest average nationally if he had one more catch this season.

Additionally, Clemson's maligned offensive line has taken a big step forward under first-year offensive line coach Matt Luke, allowing four sacks in the first four games of the season and just two over the last three games.

"Mafah is a really good back. When you look at their offensive line, the number of years of experience those guys have, they've grown up together. They've gotten some good production from their receiver position, which is big for them, two tight ends," Norvell said. "(Klubnik has) been the spark for it this year. A lot of respect for the growth that he's had. Obviously, we've got to make it as challenging for them as possible because he's playing at a very high level."

It probably wasn't expected to be the case entering the season, but it sure looks like Clemson's offense will present the toughest test of the season so far for FSU's defense.

And considering FSU's defense hasn't been what it was expected to be — FSU is allowing 5.63 yards per play, on pace to be the most it has allowed since 2020 — that makes things even harder for the Seminoles Saturday night.

Scouting report: Clemson

Game experience helps in Brock Glenn's preparations

PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzQxZVJ0M29KQmpUN1FYN1ZFYUxhRm4iIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

