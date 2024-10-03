While Florida State's offense hasn't yet found its footing this season, its next opponent is turning back the clock a few years.

There may have been serious questions about Clemson's offense — and the program's future as a whole — entering the season, but it's the Tigers (3-1, 2-0 ACC), not the Seminoles (1-4, 1-3) who have put together a potent offensive attack entering Saturday's matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN).

In an inverse of the last few seasons, the Seminoles rank last in the ACC and 122nd nationally with 4.65 yards per play while Clemson ranks 17th nationally at 7.23 yards per play.

Since an underwhelming season-opening loss to Georgia where Clemson managed just 188 yards of offense and averaged 3.62 yards per play, the Tigers have 8.16 yards per play and 55 points per game in consecutive wins over Appalachian State, NC State and Stanford.

"That first game was not what they wanted, but they've been on a roll since," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said this week of Clemson's offense.

Much of Clemson's turnaround can be attributed to a significant step forward from third-year quarterback Cade Klubnik. In his first full year as a starter in 2023, Klubnik averaged 6.3 yards per pass attempt and had 19 touchdown passes (1.46 per game) to nine interceptions.

Through four games this season, Klubnik is averaging 8.9 yards per pass attempt and has 12 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He's on pace to be Clemson's first 3,000-yard passer since Trevor Lawrence in 2020.

"It starts with him. I think his accuracy on downfield balls has been outstanding..." Fuller said of Klubnik. "He's a year older. Nobody wants to label guys as failures or superstars early. With him, I think he's starting to really come into his own. We've all seen the skills with him. I think he's playing with a little more ball security, doing a better job of it and they've been having success."