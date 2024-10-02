Early playing time for a quarterback is a blessing and a curse. The opportunity presents itself, but often the situation is less than ideal. Brock Glenn was rushed into a starting role last December against a pair of ranked opponents, first the ACC Championship game vs. No. 15 Louisville and then the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Georgia. Glenn’s stats don’t say much, just 19 of 51 for 229 yards and two interceptions, but it’s more about the experience he gained as a true freshman in the long haul. “Both were great opportunities. They’ve given me good game experience,” Glenn said after Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously, two good teams, Louisville and Georgia. Just seeing how fast the speed of the game is in a real game has helped a lot. That’s helped me translate it to practice as well.” Glenn has had his good days in practice, ones where he’s been accurate from the pocket and on the move. He’s shown a good connection with veteran receivers as well as younger ones. He’s also had days in practice where his passes have been off the mark or intercepted. It’s all part of the growing pains for a young quarterback. FSU fans likely have an impression of Glenn from his two games in December, but the situations he was forced to start under were, understatement, challenging for any quarterback, let alone a true freshman. And his injury last fall in the Southern Miss game also sidelined him for a chunk of the fall. Where has Glenn grown the most since his first two starts? “Probably just grown the most in my headspace,” Glenn said. “Understanding how fast the game is and how fast everything closes down. And just getting a good pre-snap, post-snap clarification, just going through my reads.” What should help Glenn is candidly something Uiagalelei did not have, or did not have yet in the FSU offense, which was an internal clock to feel the pressure. When Glenn says “how fast everything closes down,” that’s a reference to the knowledge that the pass rush is coming and he must quickly go through his progressions and get rid of the football. Or throw it away.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0wyb1JEMkFlSjVvP3NpPUxqSzVsRk9udXJWUEVjWnM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement



FSU’s coaches have had a view of the development of Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek in practice. Glenn’s progress and development will be on display as the Seminoles play host to Clemson on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN). "It is overall understanding. Anticipation, but even with anticipation, trusting your eyes, trust what you see, to be able to go through what you anticipate to happen and then not guess," FSU coach Mike Norvell said of where he hopes his quarterbacks grow after a year in his system. "That is where I think Brock is very smart. Him, Luke (Kromenhoek), that quarterback room is a very smart room. It is about trusting the timing, technique, fundamentals, because there are times you might see it, you might anticipate what is happening. But if you are almost too quick in your timing, it takes time for the receiver to get to the spot or things to happen. “I think that is one of the areas where I've seen him grow. I've been really pleased in how both of those guys have prepared each and every week leading up, because you never know when that is opportunity is going to present itself. Obviously, the door is open now and I am excited to see them go through it." If there was a plan to use Glenn earlier in the season, optimistically thinking the Seminoles would be comfortably in front in second halves, that never materialized. The Seminoles (1-4) have rarely led in games and often were playing from behind. It’s less than ideal that Glenn didn’t play in any of FSU’s first four games and his only two drives came late in the SMU game, where he didn’t complete any of four passes (although one was a clear-cut drop). FSU’s offense has been stagnant, second-worst among P4 offenses at 15.2 points per game and 126th among the 134 FBS teams. Plenty of that is a reflection of Uiagalelei, who has completed just 53 percent of his passes. But responsibility falls on receivers and tight ends, who have dropped too many passes, and not blocked well enough. And FSU’s offensive line, which was viewed as a strength, has instead battled injuries as Darius Washington, Richie Leonard, Jeremiah Byers and Robert Scott missed games. Leonard is now out for the season with an injury, and coach Mike Norvell has been critical of FSU’s guard play. That opens the door, potentially, for first-time starters at guard in Andre’ Otto or Brock Estes, who are in position battles with T.J. Ferguson and Keiondre Jones, respectively, at their guard spots. If Otto or Estes start, it would mean FSU is using a sixth different offensive line group to begin a game. So it’s under these circumstances that Norvell and the coaches turn to Glenn. Yes, as a result of Uiagalelei’s injury. But also, yes, to take control of an inefficient offense. There’s simply no assurance the offense will look better with Glenn as the quarterback. But he offers a new dimension with how he runs as well as his ability to process the plays faster. “We have a lot of confidence in Brock,” offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. “It’s not like a lack of confidence in Brock. But Brock has also been taking his steps to show his command. It’s still a responsibility to show when you do this, you can do it.” It’s now Glenn’s show to run as he operates the first-team offense. And it’s not ideal that Glenn is starting against a third top-15 opponent, although it has happened a few times with mixed success around the FBS.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GdW4gZmFjdCB2aWEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9FU1BOU3RhdHNJbmZvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFU1BOU3Rh dHNJbmZvPC9hPjogdGhlIG9ubHkgUUJzIGluIHRoZSBwbGF5b2ZmIGVyYSB0 byBtYWtlIHRoZWlyIDFzdCAzIGNhcmVlciBzdGFydHMgdnMuIHRvcC0xNSB0 ZWFtczo8YnI+PGJyPkNhcmRhbGUgSm9uZXMgKHdvbiBuYXR0eSk8YnI+QWxl eCBIb3JuaWJyb29rIChhIG5vdC1nb29kIEZTVSBRQik8YnI+U3RldHNvbiBC ZW5uZXR0ICh3b24gMiBuYXR0aWVzKTxicj48YnI+YW5kIGlmIGhlIHN0YXJ0 cyBTYXR1cmRheS4uLiBCcm9jayBHbGVubiAoY291bGQgZ28gZWl0aGVyIHdh eT8pPGJyPjxicj5oL3QgdG/igKY8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDwn5Kr8J+FsO+4j+KZ iO+4j/CfhpQgKEBBRGF2aWRIYWxlSm9pbnQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQURhdmlkSGFsZUpvaW50L3N0YXR1cy8xODQxNDU2OTY5 MDM2NTI1ODUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMiwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Glenn said he has been working diligently with Kromenhoek and Trever Jackson, reviewing plays that worked and didn’t in practice. These conversations and film study, along with time talking to Uiagalelei before practices, have helped. “Just watching a ton of film,” Glenn said. “Giving me great confidence in what I’ll see and what I’ll get.” Glenn has also talked with receivers about plays, route depths and discussing where a ball will be thrown on a given play and what adjustments will be made based on various coverages. “I see Brock with more confidence, him being him,” wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas said. “He’s making the calls and being more vocal. The ball is in his hands but he’s getting more comfortable.” Glenn has the advantage of time to prepare this week, knowing he would be earning the start. His time with the first-team offense will help him ahead of his latest start against a top-15 opponent. “I’m just going to go out, be me, do what I can do and just have fun doing it,” Glenn said. “That’s what you play the game for. When you’re a little kid you go out and you go out, you truly enjoy playing the game. That’s how I’m going to go out there Saturday night, just have fun." Coaches, teammates have confidence in Glenn Observations from Wednesday's practice Tuesday Takeaways: Thoughts on Glenn, FSU's line, Clemson