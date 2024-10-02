PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Game experience, development in practice give Brock Glenn confidence

Brock Glenn is set for start No. 3 - and all have come against top-15 teams.
Brock Glenn is set for start No. 3 - and all have come against top-15 teams. (USA Today Sports)
Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Early playing time for a quarterback is a blessing and a curse. The opportunity presents itself, but often the situation is less than ideal.

Brock Glenn was rushed into a starting role last December against a pair of ranked opponents, first the ACC Championship game vs. No. 15 Louisville and then the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Georgia. Glenn’s stats don’t say much, just 19 of 51 for 229 yards and two interceptions, but it’s more about the experience he gained as a true freshman in the long haul.

“Both were great opportunities. They’ve given me good game experience,” Glenn said after Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously, two good teams, Louisville and Georgia. Just seeing how fast the speed of the game is in a real game has helped a lot. That’s helped me translate it to practice as well.”

Glenn has had his good days in practice, ones where he’s been accurate from the pocket and on the move. He’s shown a good connection with veteran receivers as well as younger ones. He’s also had days in practice where his passes have been off the mark or intercepted. It’s all part of the growing pains for a young quarterback.

FSU fans likely have an impression of Glenn from his two games in December, but the situations he was forced to start under were, understatement, challenging for any quarterback, let alone a true freshman. And his injury last fall in the Southern Miss game also sidelined him for a chunk of the fall.

Where has Glenn grown the most since his first two starts?

“Probably just grown the most in my headspace,” Glenn said. “Understanding how fast the game is and how fast everything closes down. And just getting a good pre-snap, post-snap clarification, just going through my reads.”

What should help Glenn is candidly something Uiagalelei did not have, or did not have yet in the FSU offense, which was an internal clock to feel the pressure. When Glenn says “how fast everything closes down,” that’s a reference to the knowledge that the pass rush is coming and he must quickly go through his progressions and get rid of the football. Or throw it away.


FSU’s coaches have had a view of the development of Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek in practice. Glenn’s progress and development will be on display as the Seminoles play host to Clemson on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN).

"It is overall understanding. Anticipation, but even with anticipation, trusting your eyes, trust what you see, to be able to go through what you anticipate to happen and then not guess," FSU coach Mike Norvell said of where he hopes his quarterbacks grow after a year in his system. "That is where I think Brock is very smart. Him, Luke (Kromenhoek), that quarterback room is a very smart room. It is about trusting the timing, technique, fundamentals, because there are times you might see it, you might anticipate what is happening. But if you are almost too quick in your timing, it takes time for the receiver to get to the spot or things to happen.

“I think that is one of the areas where I've seen him grow. I've been really pleased in how both of those guys have prepared each and every week leading up, because you never know when that is opportunity is going to present itself. Obviously, the door is open now and I am excited to see them go through it."

If there was a plan to use Glenn earlier in the season, optimistically thinking the Seminoles would be comfortably in front in second halves, that never materialized. The Seminoles (1-4) have rarely led in games and often were playing from behind. It’s less than ideal that Glenn didn’t play in any of FSU’s first four games and his only two drives came late in the SMU game, where he didn’t complete any of four passes (although one was a clear-cut drop).

FSU’s offense has been stagnant, second-worst among P4 offenses at 15.2 points per game and 126th among the 134 FBS teams. Plenty of that is a reflection of Uiagalelei, who has completed just 53 percent of his passes. But responsibility falls on receivers and tight ends, who have dropped too many passes, and not blocked well enough.

And FSU’s offensive line, which was viewed as a strength, has instead battled injuries as Darius Washington, Richie Leonard, Jeremiah Byers and Robert Scott missed games. Leonard is now out for the season with an injury, and coach Mike Norvell has been critical of FSU’s guard play. That opens the door, potentially, for first-time starters at guard in Andre’ Otto or Brock Estes, who are in position battles with T.J. Ferguson and Keiondre Jones, respectively, at their guard spots. If Otto or Estes start, it would mean FSU is using a sixth different offensive line group to begin a game.

So it’s under these circumstances that Norvell and the coaches turn to Glenn. Yes, as a result of Uiagalelei’s injury. But also, yes, to take control of an inefficient offense.

There’s simply no assurance the offense will look better with Glenn as the quarterback. But he offers a new dimension with how he runs as well as his ability to process the plays faster.

“We have a lot of confidence in Brock,” offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. “It’s not like a lack of confidence in Brock. But Brock has also been taking his steps to show his command. It’s still a responsibility to show when you do this, you can do it.”

It’s now Glenn’s show to run as he operates the first-team offense. And it’s not ideal that Glenn is starting against a third top-15 opponent, although it has happened a few times with mixed success around the FBS.

Glenn said he has been working diligently with Kromenhoek and Trever Jackson, reviewing plays that worked and didn’t in practice. These conversations and film study, along with time talking to Uiagalelei before practices, have helped.

“Just watching a ton of film,” Glenn said. “Giving me great confidence in what I’ll see and what I’ll get.”

Glenn has also talked with receivers about plays, route depths and discussing where a ball will be thrown on a given play and what adjustments will be made based on various coverages.

“I see Brock with more confidence, him being him,” wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas said. “He’s making the calls and being more vocal. The ball is in his hands but he’s getting more comfortable.”

Glenn has the advantage of time to prepare this week, knowing he would be earning the start. His time with the first-team offense will help him ahead of his latest start against a top-15 opponent.

“I’m just going to go out, be me, do what I can do and just have fun doing it,” Glenn said. “That’s what you play the game for. When you’re a little kid you go out and you go out, you truly enjoy playing the game. That’s how I’m going to go out there Saturday night, just have fun."

Coaches, teammates have confidence in Glenn

Observations from Wednesday's practice

Tuesday Takeaways: Thoughts on Glenn, FSU's line, Clemson

