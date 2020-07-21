The four-star prospect, who is rated among the nation's top 25 players overall, chose the Seminoles over Kansas, Michigan, Stanford and N.C. State. The 6-foot-6 Pace Academy star is the nation's No. 6 shooting guard, according to Rivals.

The Florida State men's basketball team's backcourt of the future came into sharper focus Tuesday afternoon with the commitment of Atlanta shooting guard Matthew Cleveland.

Cleveland is FSU's second commitment for the class of 2021, joining fellow guard Bryce McGowens , who also is one of the nation's top 50 prospects. McGowens also checks in at 6-6 and is rated the nation's No. 9 shooting guard.

“First, I’m thankful to all the coaches who allowed us to get to know them and their programs better,” Matthew’s father, Ralph Cleveland, told Rivals. “Matthew did a great job of sorting through all his options and being true to himself about what was important to him and what he wants to do with the basketball in his hands and after. As a family, we are more than comfortable with his decision and truly trust the coaching staff. They have a path and a plan for him in every area of endeavor that’s important to him and we are excited about it.”

For more on what FSU fans can expect from Cleveland, see this commitment preview story featuring comments from Rivals analyst Corey Evans.

