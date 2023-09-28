While college football has long kept different clock rules than the NFL, that changed this season.

In April, the NCAA announced that it will be changing its game-clock rules to more closely resemble professional football. Whereas historically, the clock has stopped for all first downs in college football, it is now continuing after first downs unless there are less than two minutes left in either the first or second half.

It was a rule change met with some consternation amongst those in college football circles due to cutting games shorter. NCAA officials have said entering the season that they expected the change to reduce the number of plays in a game by about seven or eight.

"I do think it has an effect. I think it has had an effect on us," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of the clock rule change this week when reflecting on the Seminoles' first four games.

Research done by the Athletic after Week 3 showed that games involving at least one FBS team this season were averaging 176.2 plays this season, down from 182.3 last year.

FSU's numbers, though, are actually well below both of those metrics. Last year, FSU averaged 69.5 plays per game and the team's games averaged 135.9 plays per game. Through four games this season, FSU is averaging 62.5 plays per game and the team's games have averaged 132.5 plays per game.

These clock rules have definitely changed a good bit of how opposing teams have approached going up against FSU. These extra seconds ticking off the clock after each first down have contributed to the Seminoles having four first-half possessions in each of their last two games at Boston College and Clemson.

"The last couple games, teams have been aware of trying to hold the clock a little bit," Norvell said.

Part of this can certainly be attributed to teams working slower in an effort to keep FSU's high-powered offense on the sideline. However, these new clock rules have also made third-down success on both sides of the ball even more important than they already were.