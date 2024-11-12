Mike Norvell wants Randy Shannon to 'put his emphasis' on FSU's defense

Randy Shannon takes over a Florida State defense at the bye week, a unit that has underwhelmed up front, battled injury at linebacker and has had mixed results in a talented secondary.

FSU’s defense is 101st in the FBS in scoring (29.8). The Seminoles have struggled in particular against the run (115th at 192.4 yards), while faring relatively better vs. the pass (53rd at 206.4 yards).

Shannon has a bye week to motivate and focus on the fundamentals to improve the defense ahead of a pair of home games, against Charleston Southern and then Florida. While it's fair to expect FSU's defense to play its base 4-2-5 and not show much of its hand against an FCS team, Shannon and FSU's coaches could offer some new schematic changes for the matchup against the Gators.

"Having a bye week gives us a little bit of time," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "I want Randy to go run the defense, and I want him to be able to put his emphasis to it, for our guys to be able to go out there and play fast, play confident, to be free in playing within the calls of what we need to do.

"Will it look a little bit different? Yes, there will be some differences. There will be some things that probably mirror. We're 10 games into a season so it's going to be probably a healthy mix."

While often-criticized as a recruiter, Shannon is an experienced defensive coordinator at schools in the ACC, SEC and AAC.

Shannon had success at UCF, his last job as defensive coordinator prior to landing at FSU as an analyst in 2021 (he was elevated to an on-field role the following season). UCF was 36th in the FBS in scoring at 22.7 points per game in 2018 and then 41st in 2019 at 23 points before slipping to 92nd in 2020 (a COVID season) at 33.2 points.

Norvell was also Memphis' head coach when Shannon was at UCF.

"I had the opportunity to compete against Coach Shannon there before we came here, and I've got a lot of respect for his mind, how he attacks and calls games," Norvell said. "I think he'll definitely do a great job with those players, and they'll rally behind it."

Shannon was also Florida’s defensive coordinator in 2017, with the Gators ranking 69th in scoring defense (27.3). He was elevated to interim head coach later in the season when Florida fired Jim McElwain. Shannon played at Miami, where he was an assistant coach and later a head coach from 2007-10.

FSU needs the bye week to heal up on both sides of the ball. That's especially the case on defense, where linebacker Justin Cryer and Fentrell Cypress were injured against North Carolina and unable to play at Notre Dame.