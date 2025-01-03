Coastal Carolina DL transfer Deamontae Diggs commits to Florida State

Florida State keeps adding pieces to its defensive line through the transfer portal.

Shortly after concluding his FSU visit Friday afternoon, Coastal Carolina defensive line transfer Deamontae Diggs announced his commitment to the Seminoles.

Diggs, who fits the bill physically at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, just wrapped up his first season at the FBS level with Coastal. The McKeesport, Penn., native signed with FCS Youngstown State out of high school and spent his first four seasons there.

In his lone season with the Chanticleers, Diggs played all 13 games, recording 34 tackles (18 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks along with six quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. He posted a 62.6 overall PFF grade and a 66.4 run-defense grade in 2024 at Coastal Carolina.

FSU announced Diggs' signing on Friday evening.

"I'm extremely excited about the addition of Deamontae to the Nole Family,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “He is a long athlete who has developed into a versatile defensive lineman with a great ability to get to the quarterback. Deamontae plays with a relentless spirit all over the field, and I believe his best days are ahead of him."

Rivals ranks Diggs as a three-star portal recruit, the No. 518 overall prospect in the 2025 portal class.

Diggs was the second transfer to commit to the Seminoles on Friday and the 13th overall portal pickup of the offseason.

He's the third transfer defensive lineman FSU has added to its roster so far this offseason along with Nebraska transfer James Williams and Western Kentucky transfer Deante McCray. Add in a sizable high-school haul of defensive linemen in FSU's 2025 class and the revamped defensive coaching staff has done a lot of heavy lifting of rebuilding the defense to fit new defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

